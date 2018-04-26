OUTFRONT Media Awarded Long-Term Contract By The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District For Advertising And Digital Communications Platform

"We are excited to partner with BART to make the commuting experience more inviting and informative for its diverse and tech-savvy riders," said Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OUTFRONT Media. "This completely reimagined digital media infrastructure, when combined with our new data-driven sales approach, will expand the pool of potential advertisers by including additional local businesses as well as national brands."

Working together with BART, we will deploy over 600 ON Smart Liveboard digital displays and four large format LED displays. San Francisco is the eighth largest U.S. DMA according to Nielsen Media Research, and BART's system totals more than 100 miles of track and 46 stations. The agreement encompasses BART's expansion, including 775 new train cars.

"This project will be the largest deployment of digital out-of-home media in the Bay Area. Combined with our other installations in top U.S. markets, these new locations add to the overall platform's network effect," said Andy Sriubas, Chief Commercial Officer of OUTFRONT Media. "We will leverage that network on behalf of our advertisers to dramatically increase non-fare revenue for BART and the system's utility for its customers."

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

