OUTFRONT Media Brings Curated Content To Commuters With 'MOMENTS by OUTFRONT'

Over the years, OUTFRONT has expanded its technological capabilities with new digital hardware and dynamic creative capabilities, along with new programmatic channels, audience data targeting solutions, and attribution tools. Now, OUTFRONT is leveraging both in-house digital creative and production capabilities, as well as thoughtful partnerships with a variety premium publishers, including Tennis Channel, The Museum of Modern Art, GIPHY Arts, ClimaCell, 'So Yummy' by First Media, and NYC & Company, to bring commuters relevant and purpose-driven content.

"We are constantly exploring new ways to leverage our portfolio of advanced technology to deliver richer engagement and new content experiences that will resonate with the audiences exposed to our digital displays," said Jason Kuperman, OUTFRONT's Chief Product Experience Officer. "With MOMENTS by OUTFRONT, we are partnering with a diverse range of partners, large and small, to provide a mix of curated content informed by subway rider research to deliver the most relevant content experiences. Transit riders will receive the information and entertainment that is most valuable to them, through contextual full-motion video and data driven content on digital assets throughout the MTA Transit Systems."

Content Categories:

In partnership with Tennis Channel, OUTFRONT will display live tennis scores and highlights for major tournaments throughout the year, beginning during the US Open. MOMENTS in Time: In partnership with GIPHY Arts, OUTFRONT will feature time visualizations utilizing exclusively designed GIFs from top GIPHY Arts content creators. OUTFRONT will work with a wide array of partners and artists to evolve the MOMENTS in Time series, visualizing time in unique ways to resonate with transit riders.

In partnership with NYC & Company, OUTFRONT will display hyper-local and lifestyle content in real time to help subway riders rediscover the vibrant neighborhoods throughout . These content experiences will aim to drive exploration and foster support to businesses and institutions across the five boroughs, and remind transit riders of the diverse cultural and culinary opportunities offered throughout the City. MOMENTS in Weather: Produced in-house by OUTFRONT and powered by ClimaCell's Weather Intelligence Platform, this real-time weather impact visualization provides hyperlocal and actionable weather conditions to commuters across NYC.

"Our new digital displays in the subway provide important service and public health information while also generating revenue for the transit system with vibrant and creative advertising," said Abbey Collins, MTA's Chief Communications Officer. "This brand-new content—MOMENTS by OUTFRONT— will provide more and more of our customers as they come back to the system with engaging messaging intended to entertain and surprise them during their transit experiences."

'MOMENTS by OUTFRONT' programming can be found in most major stations in New York City and on above ground media assets, with plans to expand to other content category's and markets nationwide. Additionally, OUTFRONT is offering brand sponsorship opportunities across select content categories.

