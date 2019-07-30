OUTFRONT Media Chairman And Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male To Participate In The Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Jeremy Male, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time.  A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Gregory Lundberg  

Carly Zipp

(212) 297-6441 

(212) 297-6479

greg.lundberg@OUTFRONTmedia.com       

carly.zipp@OUTFRONTmedia.com

