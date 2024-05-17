OUTFRONT Media Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in J.P. Morgan's 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

News provided by

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

May 17, 2024, 13:30 ET

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at J.P. Morgan's 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time.  A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.outfront.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:




Investors

Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

Communications & Event Manager

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

