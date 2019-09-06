OUTFRONT Media Chief Financial Officer Matthew Siegel To Participate In The Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

News provided by

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Sep 06, 2019, 16:10 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Matthew Siegel, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Deutsche Bank 27th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 3:35 p.m. Mountain Time.  A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:


Investors:

Media:

Gregory Lundberg 

Carly Zipp

(212) 297-6441 

(212) 297-6479

greg.lundberg@OUTFRONTmedia.com 

carly.zipp@OUTFRONTmedia.com

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Related Links

http://www.outfrontmedia.com

Also from this source

OUTFRONT Media Chairman And Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male...

OUTFRONT Media Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

OUTFRONT Media Chief Financial Officer Matthew Siegel To Participate In The Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

News provided by

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Sep 06, 2019, 16:10 ET