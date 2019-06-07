OUTFRONT Media Displays First Ever Out-Of-Home Campaign With Poo~Pourri

Designed by Poo~Pourri's in-house creative team to resemble a IRL twitter feed, the campaign features tweets and testimonials from real Poo~Pourri fans, and highlights the more than 20,000 five-star reviews that the product has received. It will run through the end of the summer, and is featured on static billboards across each city, as well as posted on turnstiles and pillars throughout the Bedford Avenue subway station. New Yorkers and tourists alike can now see the hysterical first-hand reviews from customers who have transformed the bathroom experience by using the cult-favorite product.

"Our goal with this 'Poo Love' campaign was to reach a broader audience by creating eye-catching ads which highlight the people that know us best – our very happy customers," said Poo~Pourri SVP of Creative an Marketing Nicole Story. "OUTFRONT Media was a strategic partner and understood our goals, helping us execute a fun and seamless campaign in some of America's top cities."

In Poo~Pourri's first out-of-home advertising campaign, OUTFRONT Media collaborated with the brand to raise brand awareness and reach a mass audience in key markets. OUTFRONT Media's out-of-home assets are a one-to-many medium with the capabilities of feeling like a one-to-one medium, allowing creative to really engage consumers personally wherever they are in their day.

"In the age of influencers, there is an authenticity to using real life people in campaigns. We've seen great success with this strategy in the past, and we are in a position to help execute these in the right areas to make the most impact," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media. "New York City, in particular, is a mecca for every demographic and by leveraging our transit inventory, Poo~Pourri is able to spark conversations and brighten the commuter journey with a bit of humor."

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About Poo~Pourri:

Founded by serial creator Suzy Batiz in 2007, Poo~Pourri, the original Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, stops bathroom odor before it begins. With 350 million combined video views and over 60 million bottles sold worldwide, Poo~Pourri has become an internationally-known, category inventor and start-up success transforming the way we all think about pooping. Poo~Pourri is sold in 40,000 retail locations in the US including Costco, Target, CVS, Walgreen's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Ulta, Amazon.com (with over 20,000 5-star reviews!). Poo~Pourri earned the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval in 2013 and an Edison award in 2014. The company has been ranked on Inc.'s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies since 2015 and is certified as a Women Owned Business (WBENC). To learn more, visit www.PooPourri.com.

Contacts:

OUTFRONT Investors: OUTFRONT Press: Gregory Lundberg Carly Zipp (212) 297-6441 (212) 297-6479 greg.lundberg@outfrontmedia.com carly.zipp@outfrontmedia.com

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Related Links

http://www.outfrontmedia.com

