OUTFRONT Media Expands Out-Of-Home Assets in Philadelphia With New Bike Share Partnership

Brands are now able to purchase the new inventory, which will consist of static displays located at bike share stations across Philadelphia's busiest neighborhoods, including the City Center area.

"Bicycle Transit prides itself on the quality of the programs we run," said Alison Cohen, CEO of Bicycle Transit Systems. "We strive to make bike share an integral part of the cities we serve, and we're thrilled to be partnered with OUTFRONT Media. They share our commitment to quality and investment in the places where people want to be."

Now more than ever, people are paying attention to the way in which their lifestyle choices impact their local community and environment. According to a 2019 CBS News poll 59 percent of Americans think humanity can do something to either stop or slow down climate change. This has fueled a wave of environmentally conscious products and services, including bike share systems. With this new partnership OUTFRONT Media is enabling companies to associate their brand with a green initiative.

"At OUTFRONT, we aim to become part of the community by showcasing advertising that is both interesting and relevant to local residents in that area," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media. "With this new addition to our advertising inventory, we are able to help health, fitness and environmentally-focused brands reach like-minded consumers throughout Philadelphia."

OUTFRONT Media is the nation's leading advertising company for bike share systems with partnerships in several other prominent markets, including Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Boston.

To find out more about OUTFRONT Media's bike share inventory visit outfrontmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About Bicycle Transit Systems

Bicycle Transit Systems is a bike share operations company whose mission is to make communities cleaner, greener, healthier and more connected by operating bike share systems. Bike Transit operates Philadelphia's Indego, Los Angeles' Metro Bike Share, Las Vegas' RTC Bike Share and Oklahoma City's Spokies Bike Share. Bike Transit is based in Philadelphia, PA.

Contacts:

OUTFRONT Investors: OUTFRONT Press: Gregory Lundberg Carly Zipp (212) 297-6441 (212) 297-6479 greg.lundberg@outfrontmedia.com carly.zipp@outfrontmedia.com

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Related Links

http://www.outfrontmedia.com

