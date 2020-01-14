OUTFRONT Media Hires Rob McGovern as Senior Vice President of National Sales for West Coast

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announces that Rob McGovern has joined the company as Senior Vice President of National Sales in Los Angeles. McGovern will lead OUTFRONT's west coast national sales team with oversight for both agency partnerships and client relationships.

Rob is a highly regarded media executive with over 20 years' experience in the media industry. He joins OUTFRONT from Warner Media, having served as their Senior Vice President of Client & Partnerships for the last four years. Prior to working at Warner Media, Rob held Vice President positions at both Turner Broadcasting and Discovery Communications. The out of home sector has become increasingly attractive to brands in recent years due to a myriad of factors including the medium's core strengths and the conversion of OOH's physical and digital impact, and Rob's expertise and experience will help the company continue to leverage this success.

"We are delighted to welcome Rob to our team," said Clive Punter, Chief Revenue Officer at OUTFRONT. "He has valuable industry and leadership experience and brings a fresh perspective to our company. We are thrilled to have him join our leadership team to reinforce our West coast team and to further elevate brands' increasing interest in out of home."

"I'm excited to be a part of the OUTFRONT leadership team and look forward to contributing to the company's success as well as continue to build strong relationships with national specialists, brands and their agencies," said Rob McGovern, Senior Vice President of National Sales in Los Angeles at OUTFRONT.

Rob's leadership will contribute to OUTFRONT's growing national sales business which has been strengthened by innovations in digital deployments, new audience targeting capability, industry leading creative expertise, and the social media amplification of campaigns. Rob's leadership and strong industry experience, will help to continue to propel OUTFRONT's and out of home's accelerating growth.

