OUTFRONT Media Launches OOH Campaign to Commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month

The campaign creative, designed by OUTFRONT's in-house creative agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, includes the phrase "Spirit of Orgullo" personalized with the individual's name, photograph, and occupation. The creative template includes vibrant colors, designs, and objects that are representative of their rich and diverse cultures.

"Honoring today's inspirational Hispanic and Latinx American trailblazers in this very public way aligns with our pledge to help people, places, and businesses grow stronger, and delivers on our promise to empower our employees to embrace authenticity, diversity, and inclusion at all times," said Jodi Senese, CMO, OUTFRONT.

Campaign honorees include: María Celeste Arrarás, Journalist, CNN en Español; Robin Arzón, Best-Selling Author and VP of Fitness Programming & Head Instructor at Peloton; Freddy Balsera, Founder & Managing Partner, Balsera Communications; Nancy Batista-Rodriguez, CEO, Outpatient Baptist Health South Florida; Barbara Bermudo, Journalist/Entrepreneur; Ramiro Cavazos, CEO & President, United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Jacqueline Conrad, VP/Marketing and Communications, Cambridge College; Stacie deArmas, SVP, Diverse Insights & Initiatives, Nielsen; Jessica Diaz, Strategy Director, PHD; Joanne Diaz, Director of Integrated Investment, PHD; Sonia V. Diaz, Senior Vice President, Balsera Communications; Ana Flores, CEO & Founder, #WeAllGrow; Stacy Gomez, Head of US Digital Operations, PHD; Dr. Mauricio Gonzalez, Emergency and Internal Medicine, New York City; Dr. Marlow Hernandez, President, Cano Health; Ivan Herrera, President, Univista Insurance; Alejandro Kahan, CEO, iKahan media; Pedro Lerma, Principal, LERMA Agency; Liliam Lopez, President/CEO, South Florida Hispanic Chamber; Sandra Lopez, VP/GM, Intel Sports; Guillermo Maldonado, Founder, King Jesus International Ministry; Marisela Marrero MD, President/South Florida, Steward Healthcare; Jany Martinez-Ward, Partner, The Ward Law Group; Gabriela McCoy, Director of Grey Goose, Patrón & Agave Portfolio, Bacardi; Melissa Medina, President-Philanthropist, eMerge Americas; Ellen Ochoa, Director, NASA Johnson Space Center (ret.) & First Latina in Space; Jose Oliva, President, El Sembrador; Ana Quincoces, Owner, Skinny Latina; Ralph Pardo, CEO, Hearts & Science; Dr. Elena Rios, President & CEO, National Hispanic Medical Association; Michael Roca, Managing Director/Multicultural, PHD; Ana VeigaMilton, J.D., President, Jose Milton Foundation; Diane Weeks, Director, Twitch. To find out more about the campaign, please visit outfrontmedia.com/hispanic-heritage-month.

