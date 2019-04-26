OUTFRONT Media Reveals Content Partnership With The New York Jets

Beginning Thursday, April 25 through Sunday, April 28, OUTFRONT Media is showcasing the Jets near-real-time picks for the 2019 NFL Draft alongside the Jets Twitter feed on the company's Liveboard digital displays in subway stations throughout New York City. Prior to the draft, the Liveboards, will displayed a countdown to the draft's start time on Thursday evening.

"Our content program was created to champion the use of out-of-home and improve the quality of audiences' on-the-go experiences with more than just engaging advertising content," said Jason Kuperman, Chief Product Experience Officer of OUTFRONT Media. "We know New Yorkers are passionate fans of their hometown teams, and our partnership with the New York Jets allows us to keep fans in the loop on the draft as they're out and about."

As the out-of-home industry continues its digital transformation, OUTFRONT is developing new technological capabilities, giving advertisers the power to innovate through data-driven content, full motion video functionality, mobile integrations and more.

Together with the Jets marketing team, OUTFRONT Media's Product Experience team designed the campaign creative and leveraged its digital out-of-home physical assets and data feed technology capabilities to execute the campaign.

OUTFRONT Media's content program launched in November 2018 with inaugural partner the Museum of Modern Art. Not limited to New York City, OUTFRONT Media plans to include similar content across its digital network for consumers in metros and towns across the country. OUTFRONT plans to expand the types of curated content categories based on the needs and interests of transit riders.

