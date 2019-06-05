OUTFRONT Media Shows Early Support of New OMNY System Through Station Domination Out-of-Home Campaign

"We are ecstatic to deliver an out-of-home campaign that not only dominated a top commuter hub and reached a key audience at scale, but that promotes the incredible, upcoming technological roll out in the MTA's transit system," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media. "Having partnered with the MTA for many years now, we are happy to be part of this big moment in time for them and help to promote the next stage in developing and enhancing the commuter journey."

Starting May 31, commuters will be able to use contactless credit, debit, or reloadable prepaid cards, or mobile phones or wearables, to board all Staten Island buses and the 4, 5 and 6 subway lines between Grand Central-42 Street and Atlantic Av-Barclays Center. All remaining bus routes, subway stations, and Staten Island Railway locations will be equipped with the new technology through 2020.

The MTA is continuing to undergo several improvement projects with the goal of delivering the best experience possible to New Yorkers and visitors alike. OUTFRONT Media continues to be part of these projects through brand partnerships and its digital out-of-home transformation with thousands of digital screens being built throughout the MTA.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

