OUTFRONT Media Shows Early Support of New OMNY System Through Station Domination Out-of-Home Campaign
Grand Central Station Take Over Showcases 'Tap to Unlock NYC'
Jun 05, 2019, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) worked with the MTA, the largest public transportation agency in North America that provides local and express bus, subway, and commuter rail service in Greater New York, to deploy new out-of-home advertising campaigns around the MTA's new One Metro New York (OMNY), its new contactless payment fare system for subway and bus fares. This includes a recent station domination by Chase and Visa, working with global media agency of record, Publicis Groupe's Starcom, to take over Grand Central Station, as well as eight subway stations along the 4/5/6 lines between Grand Central-42 Street and Atlantic Av-Barclays Center, featuring the Chase Visa 'Tap to Unlock NYC' campaign.
"We are ecstatic to deliver an out-of-home campaign that not only dominated a top commuter hub and reached a key audience at scale, but that promotes the incredible, upcoming technological roll out in the MTA's transit system," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media. "Having partnered with the MTA for many years now, we are happy to be part of this big moment in time for them and help to promote the next stage in developing and enhancing the commuter journey."
Starting May 31, commuters will be able to use contactless credit, debit, or reloadable prepaid cards, or mobile phones or wearables, to board all Staten Island buses and the 4, 5 and 6 subway lines between Grand Central-42 Street and Atlantic Av-Barclays Center. All remaining bus routes, subway stations, and Staten Island Railway locations will be equipped with the new technology through 2020.
The MTA is continuing to undergo several improvement projects with the goal of delivering the best experience possible to New Yorkers and visitors alike. OUTFRONT Media continues to be part of these projects through brand partnerships and its digital out-of-home transformation with thousands of digital screens being built throughout the MTA.
About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.
