OUTFRONT Media To Report 2018 First Quarter Results On May 2, 2018

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

06:00 ET

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.  The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on May 2, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 800-289-0438 (U.S. callers) and 323-794-2423 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 5629512.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America.  Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

Contacts:


Investors:

Media:

Gregory Lundberg 

Carly Zipp

(212) 297-6441 

(212) 297-6479

greg.lundberg@OUTFRONTmedia.com

carly.zipp@OUTFRONTmedia.com

 

