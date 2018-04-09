OUTFRONT Media To Report 2018 First Quarter Results On May 2, 2018

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on May 2, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 800-289-0438 (U.S. callers) and 323-794-2423 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 5629512.