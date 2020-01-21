OUTFRONT Media To Report 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results On February 25, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on February 25, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 800-458-4121 (U.S. callers) and 323-794-2093 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 7978509.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

