OUTFRONT Media To Report 2022 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results On February 22, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal year and quarter ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONT.com.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 866-580-3963 (U.S. callers) and 786-697-3501 (International callers) and the password for both is Outfront.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONT.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

