OUTFRONT Media Unveils First ON Smart Media Installation in San Francisco Bay Area at Caltrain

The station at 4th and King offers brands the opportunity to reach a coveted Bay Area audience of over 62,000 daily riders. In addition to the static options already in-place, the station is home to 17 Liveboards, with seven back-to-back and one triple, to spur immersive, dynamic experiences for commuters and tourists, alike.

"We are excited to be one of the first brand partners using OUTFRONT's Liveboards at the 4th and King station," said Mindy Maschmeyer, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Monterey Bay Aquarium. "Many of our guests come from this market and the technology allows us to show them the experience we offer in a creative way."

The Caltrain deployment is the first step in the larger scale roll-out of the ON Smart Media platform throughout San Francisco's transit environments. In October, OUTFRONT will begin its deployment of Liveboards at stations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit ("BART") system.

"As the tech capital of the world, San Francisco is one of the most influential cities in California, and audiences here expect the best in technology in every aspect of their lives. Their commute is no different," said Andy Sriubas, Chief Commercial Officer at OUTFRONT Media. "We are focused on transforming San Francisco's transit environment to reflect the immense churn of technological innovation happening in the city. Our ON Smart Media Platform will enable brands to connect with the tech-savvy consumers of San Francisco in a new way they can relate to."

The efforts in San Francisco reflect OUTFRONT's continual leadership and innovation in revolutionizing the rider experience in transit systems throughout the nation. The inclusion of the San Francisco market expands OUTFRONT's presence to eight out of the top 10 largest U.S. DMAs according to Nielsen Media Research, in addition to the over seventy transit authorities the company already operates in.

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

