OUTFRONT Media's Inaugural Art Competition Deadline Extended Until October 15th

Advertising creative professionals have been submitting since September 1 st and are excited about the contest and the potential of winning, not only for their own notoriety, but also to support their charitable causes.

"When I paint, it has always been an escape for me, and I have always drawn inspiration from my surroundings," said Linda Uhl, President of ADFX, who indicated she would support a cancer related cause if she won. "What would it mean to win? It would mean I got a chance to do something to help, beyond what I could ever do myself."

"I'd love my work to be displayed in a public place, it'd be a strong step in the right direction as a successful artist," said Adrian De Propertis, Artist at Arch Productions NYC. "The charity I'd like to [support] is EPRA…which helps people recovering from alcohol and drug addiction...they help people get back on track in life."

The contest was created to recognize the artists in the creative community who have art to share aside from their everyday client work and to further showcase the power of out-of-home advertising and the power of good.

OUTFRONT Media has brought together some of the brightest minds in the advertising landscape to make up its judging panel, including globally renowned American contemporary street artist, graphic designer and activist, Shepard Fairey, who has previously partnered with OUTFRONT Media to showcase artwork on bulletins across the country. The judging process will begin later this month and the winner of will be announced in December.

In order to be considered, artists must work for an advertising agency or brand and must submit unpublished entries created using one of the following materials or mediums: watercolors, pencil and charcoal, acrylic, drawing, pastels, oils, mixed media, photography, video, and digital. To learn more about this competition and all entry details, please visit wegetyou.com/outframe. Competition details will also be updated on the OUTFRAME Instagram profile @OUTFRAME2019 .

