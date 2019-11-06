OUTFRONT Studios Announces 'The Strong Arm' Headlight Domination For John Foy & Associates On The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority

The campaign went live on October 2nd throughout the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) transit system and will give John Foy & Associates sole advertising rights to over 400 MARTA bus headlights in Fulton, Dekalb and Clayton counties. As one of the largest travel hubs in the southeast, Atlanta sees residents across Georgia commuting into the heart of the city every day, making it a choice location for brands to reach targeted audiences and generate awareness.

To kick off the partnership, John Foy & Associates looked to OUTFRONT Studios, OUTFRONT Media's in-house creative agency, to design the creative of "The Strong Arm" campaign. With bold colors and simple messaging, "The Strong Arm" creative delivers the heroic style of their brand to the streets of Atlanta.

"When the headlights came available it allowed us to expand our partnership with OUTFRONT Media and cover more of the Atlanta market," said John Foy, President of John Foy & Associates. "We already had some great creative on the sides and tails so this allowed us to have greater frequency within the transit system. John Foy & Associates can handle personal injury cases all over the state of Georgia so the more people that see our message the better."

OUTFRONT Media's headlight domination package delivers high outdoor advertising frequency in the Atlanta market, reaching more than two million people weekly and enabling brands to engage every demographic with the ease and efficiency of transit advertising.

"This particular headlight domination package is a premier package in the marketplace and, due to its exclusivity, the package has been sold on a long-term basis for the past 15 years," said Art Martinez, SVP, Southeast Region at OUTFRONT Media. "Together with John Foy & Associates, we created a powerful campaign that encompasses their mission and reaches Atlantans where they are in their everyday lives."

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

OUTFRONT Investors: OUTFRONT Press: Gregory Lundberg Courtney Richards (212) 297-6441 (646) 876-9404 greg.lundberg@outfrontmedia.com courtney.richards@outfrontmedia.com

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Related Links

http://www.outfrontmedia.com

