OUTFRONT Studios' Kruter Motors Campaign Demonstrates Impact of Out-Of-Home Advertising in the Automotive Industry

The campaign was launched on April Fool's Day, but the results were no joke. After strategically placing invented ads on thirty digital billboards throughout Detroit, the Kruter Motors campaign reached more than two million individuals over a two-week period. A third party mobile survey revealed a 38 percent aided recall of Kruter Motors, which was three percent higher than the industry average. Of those who recalled, 84 percent reported taking an online or offline action, like visiting the website, searching for the brand, or telling a coworker about the brand. These results are even more impressive considering that Kruter Motors is a fictional brand with no legacy awareness and additionally it was supported solely through out-of-home (OOH).

These results showcase the power of OOH to create brand awareness, drive web traffic/search, and - in the case of this particular campaign - draw the attention of the automotive industry and consumers alike.

"From design to implementation we built this campaign as if Kruter Motors was real to prove the impact OUTFRONT can have on driving awareness," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media. "The results in both general awareness and actions taken show how automotive brands can leverage the power of out-of-home advertising."

The ads enticed thousands of motorists to visit KruterMotors.com , where they learned that the car would always remain a concept and were instead guided through the site to learn how they could own the road with OUTFRONT. After the first two weeks, OUTFRONT utilized a "reveal" component with Kruter Motors branding, but adjusted headlines to showcase the power of billboards that still prompted people to visit the website for the real story. The website was adjusted to provide details of the campaign.

This campaign is just one example of the success that can come from leveraging both creative and location to deliver results and create a strong connection with an audience.

With its team of 50+ expert creatives and thought-starters, OUTFRONT Studios produces original creative and delivers groundbreaking campaigns that are impactful and engaging. To learn more about OUTFRONT Studios, visit OUTFRONT Studios .

OUTFRONT chose the Kruter name to honor their late colleague Josh Kruter, who brought so much innovation to the company and the industry.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

