Outgoing California Governor Jerry Brown will discuss what lies ahead for his state at National Press Club Headliners Event, April 17

Now in the final year of his historic fourth term in office and with the distinction of being the longest-serving governor in U.S. history, Governor Brown will join National Press Club President Andrea Edney to discuss how California has changed under his leadership and the challenges facing his successor and the nation at a National Press Club Headliners event on Tuesday, April 17 at 8:30 a.m. in the club's Zenger Room.

Chief among those challenges, according to Governor Brown, are rising deficits and crumbling infrastructure, and the ongoing and escalating threats posed by climate change and global nuclear proliferation.

A California native and son of the state's 32nd Governor Edmund Gerald "Pat" Brown Sr., Edmund Gerald "Jerry" Brown Jr.'s life in state politics began back in 1969 when he was elected Trustee for the Los Angeles Community College District. In 1970 he was elected the 23rd Secretary of State of California, and went on to serve his first two terms as Governor in 1974 and 1978. Brown declined to run for a third term in 1982, opting instead for an unsuccessful bid for US Senate. He served as Chairman of the California Democratic Party from 1989-1991 before returning to elected office as Mayor of Oakland in 1998 and then California Attorney General in 2006. He was elected Governor again in 2010 and reelected in 2014.

