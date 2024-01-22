Outlaw Partners Announces 2024 Wildlands Festival Lineup

Dierks Bentley and Maren Morris to perform in Big Sky, Montana along with unparalleled fundraising efforts to save wild and open spaces

BIG SKY, Mont., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlaw Partners and Lone Mountain Land Company are pleased to announce the 2024 Wildlands Festival lineup taking place August 2-3, 2024, in Big Sky, Montana. As the largest conservation-focused outdoor music festival in southwest Montana, Wildlands aims to raise awareness and funds for non-profit organizations dedicated to saving wild and open spaces while featuring an all-star lineup of musicians. This summer, the two-day festival will feature country music headliners, Maren Morris on Friday, August 2 and Dierks Bentley on Saturday, August 3. Additional music acts will be announced Wednesday, January 24 and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. MST on Monday, January 29 at wildlandsfestival.com.

Bentley, whose 21st-century career has had a rare consistency fueled by longevity, released his tenth studio album Gravel & Gold last February. Since releasing his debut album in 2003, Bentley has achieved success with eight more albums that reached the top of the Country sales charts, resulting in 22 number one songs, eight billion streams, three CMA Awards, 15 GRAMMY® nominations and membership into the Grand Ole Opry. Morris will bring a high energy performance to Montana with her blend of country and pop hits that include The Middle, My Church, The Bones, and her recent EP, The Bridge. Coming off a tour with The Chicks in 2023, the Nashville artist continues to create music with her own unique sound.

"The 2024 lineup for Wildlands will be one of our best yet," said Eric Ladd, Founder and Chairman of Outlaw Partners. "Having our community gather on summer nights to experience incredible musicians while raising money for a great cause is what Wildlands is all about. And this summer, we have some surprises coming with more artist announcements. Starting with Dierks Bentley, Maren Morris, and much more to come."

In its fourth year, Wildlands Festival will continue its commitment to celebrating and supporting wild and scenic lands through musical performances, fundraising, and education in the intimate Big Sky Events Arena with Lone Peak as the backdrop. Last year, over $500,000 was raised for river conservation, an unprecedented amount for such fundraising efforts. The goal is to continue that momentum this year through sponsorships, ticket sales, donations, musical performances and personal connections with those who share a love for wild places.

Also new to this year's fundraising efforts, Outlaw Partners is accepting applications for nonprofit beneficiaries committed to conservation in wild spaces. Organizations can now apply for support on the festival's website .

"As we begin to plan for another year as one of the biggest conservation fundraising events in Southwest Montana, we look forward to hosting artists, organizations and visitors who love open spaces and know the importance of preserving them for future generations," said Josh Timon, Chief Operating Officer of Outlaw Partners. "The caliber of musicians that we are able to bring to such a small and intimate venue would not be possible without the support of partners such as Lone Mountain Land Company, which we are grateful to have supporting such an important cause." Timon added, "We are proud that Wildlands Festival supports places that are worth preserving in Big Sky's backyard, in Southwest Montana, and beyond."



About Outlaw Partners

Outlaw Partners is an award-winning experiential marketing, media, events and real estate company based in Big Sky and Bozeman, Montana. Formed around the pioneering principles of the Code of the West, Outlaw Partners builds brands that live to challenge the status quo. Founded in 2009, Outlaw Partners' award-winning media publications include Mountain Outlaw magazine, Explore Big Sky newspaper and VIEWS magazine. In addition, Outlaw produces hand-curated events in Southwest Montana such as Wildlands Music Festival, Big Sky Professional Bull Riding, and the Big Sky Ideas Festival. With multiple awards for content and graphic design, Outlaw Partners is driven to make an impact in the world by creating meaningful connections, supporting local community organizations, inspiring action in service, and producing quality content that represents a unique demographic and fosters a global kinship to the spirit of the Mountain West. For more information, please visit www.outlaw.partners

About Wildlands Festival

Produced by Outlaw Partners, the Wildlands Festival takes place at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky, Montana with the 11,166-foot iconic Lone Peak as the backdrop. This exciting and inspiring music event brings people together who have a mutual love for wild and scenic rivers, outdoor recreation, parks, trails and the enjoyment of what makes the Greater Yellowstone region and beyond so special. Since its inception, Wildlands Festival has raised $1,000,000 for nonprofits dedicated to preserving wild and open spaces. Previous Wildlands Festival artists include Foo Fighters, Lord Huron, Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Robert Earl Keen and Madeline Hawthorne, among others.

