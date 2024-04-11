Outlaw Real Estate Partners Proudly Presents Wildlands

New residences and commercial space bring innovation to Bozeman, Montana's Northeast Neighborhood

BIG SKY, Mont., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlaw Real Estate Partners (OREP) and Outlaw Realty are pleased to announce that its flagship development, Wildlands, is completed - offering the most innovative real estate project in Bozeman's historic Northeast Neighborhood, with only six remaining residences for sale.

"Wildlands offers a truly new approach to living in downtown Bozeman," said Mike Magrans, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of OREP. "With the highest quality in design, interiors and lifestyle features, it combines luxury living and convenience with a relaxed mountain lifestyle."

As one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., Bozeman, Montana brings innovation to its Northeast Neighborhood. Post this

As a collaborative effort with partners that include 45 Architecture, Field Studio, Gallatin Valley Design and Langlas & Associates, no detail was spared when designing with a mix of Scandinavian-Modern architecture and industrial elements. Wildlands also differentiates itself with a heated resident parking garage, a private residential entrance and dedicated storage for owners. The two- and three-bedroom floorplans feature 11-foot vaulted ceilings, expansive private outdoor decks and unparalleled mountain views.

"Being in the Northeast neighborhood of Bozeman and being that it's funky and eclectic, we wanted the architecture to reflect that as well," said Jeff Lusin of 45 Architecture. "We wanted the design to have a historical presence while also pushing beyond that to make something unique."

Neighboring the popular Wild Crumb Bakery, Fink's Delicatessen and other staples to the downtown Bozeman lifestyle, Wildlands is only a short 10-minute drive to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and many of Bozeman's trails and open space. Wildlands provides conveniences found in larger urban areas while also offering easy access to recreation and all that Southwest Montana has to offer. Along with luxurious amenities in a beautiful mountain setting.

"It truly is the best of both worlds," said Eric Ladd, Managing Partner & CEO of OREP. "Bozeman has become a world-class location to enjoy all the outdoor recreation that Southwest Montana provides while also delivering the conveniences that many seek from urban areas. Wildlands is at the forefront of combining these two lifestyles in an unprecedented setting for the region."

