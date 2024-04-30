Outlaw Partners Announces Wildlands Festival Beneficiaries

Big Sky event ticket sales and donations raise funds for wild and open spaces.

BIG SKY, Mont., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlaw Partners is thrilled to share that Wildlands Festival has chosen three local organizations dedicated to preserving wild and open spaces as the beneficiaries for the 2024 event, August 1-3. This year, The Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Wild Montana and Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT) will benefit from the festival's donations, auction proceeds, ticket sales, and generous contributions from sponsors.

As the largest conservation-focused outdoor music festival in southwest Montana, Wildlands aims to raise awareness and funds for nonprofit organizations dedicated to saving wild and open spaces while featuring an all-star lineup of musicians. This summer, the two-day music lineup will feature country music headliners, Maren Morris on Friday, August 2, and Dierks Bentley on Saturday, August 3. Additional artists include Lukas Nelson and Wyatt Flores.

"It's a privilege to support three organizations that help make southwest Montana a better place to live while preserving it for future generations," said Eric Ladd, founder and chairman of Outlaw Partners. "To combine our fundraising efforts with the efforts of these organizations, along with a weekend of incredible music, is an unforgettable experience and why Outlaw continues to grow the festival."

In its fourth year, Outlaw Partners is continuing the success of Wildlands Festival by partnering with music artists, conservationists, notable brands and charitable organizations passionate about preserving land in Montana and beyond. Last year, the festival raised over $500,000 for river conservation. This year, the goal is to further that momentum by supporting three local organizations making great strides in preserving southwest Montana's wild spaces.

"We are incredibly honored that Outlaw Partners and the Wildlands Festival have chosen to support Gallatin Valley Land Trust this year," said GVLT Executive Director, Chet Work. "Not only is the festival one of the most anticipated events of the summer, but it is also one of the most community-minded—providing significant support to conservation-focused nonprofits like GVLT. This generous contribution will help GVLT pursue our mission of conservation and trails and have a lasting impact on the quality of life for southwest Montana."

Additional opportunities to support this year's beneficiaries include an intimate fundraiser to kick off the weekend on Thursday, August 1. The event will feature live entertainment, a speaker panel and a silent auction while connecting with others who support and celebrate Montana's open spaces.

"We are honored to participate in the Wildlands Festival," says John Todd, executive director of Wild Montana. "This celebration of Montana's iconic landscapes aligns perfectly with our commitment to conserving our state's public lands and waters. The festival will provide a unique opportunity to connect with friends who are equally passionate about the outdoors, and to raise funds and awareness for protecting our wild places for future generations."

The Montana organizations being supported are dedicated to preserving sacred lands, maintaining recreational trails, supporting working farms and ranches, protecting waterways and wildlife, enhancing public land access and more. Funds raised at Wildlands Festival will help further their efforts now and for future generations.

"Our work to protect the 22 million acres of America's most vibrant and wild ecosystem wouldn't happen without the support of people who care deeply about Greater Yellowstone," said Greater Yellowstone Coalition Executive Director Scott Christensen. "The Wildlands Festival is a great example of people coming together to celebrate this special place, and we are honored to be chosen by Outlaw Partners as one of this year's nonprofit beneficiaries. These funds will support our efforts to work with all people to protect the lands, waters and wildlife of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem."

Tickets are on sale now at wildlandsfestival.com/#tickets . For more updates and information on tickets and donations, please visit wildlandsfestival.com.

About Outlaw Partners

Outlaw Partners is an award-winning marketing, media and events company based in Big Sky and Bozeman, Montana. Formed around the pioneering principles of the Code of the West, Outlaw Partners builds brands that live to challenge the status quo.

Founded in 2009, Outlaw Partners' media publications include Mountain Outlaw magazine, Explore Big Sky newspaper and VIEWS. magazine. In addition, Outlaw produces hand-curated events in southwest Montana such as Wildlands Music Festival, Big Sky Professional Bull Riding, and the Big Sky Ideas Festival.

Outlaw Partners is driven to impact the world by creating meaningful connections, supporting local community organizations, inspiring action in service, and producing quality content that represents a unique demographic and fosters a global kinship to the spirit of the Mountain West. For more information, please visit www.outlaw.partners

About Wildlands Festival

Produced by Outlaw Partners, the Wildlands Festival takes place at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky, Montana with the 11,166-foot iconic Lone Peak as the backdrop. This exciting and inspiring music event brings people together who have a mutual love for wild and scenic rivers, outdoor recreation, parks, trails, and all that makes the Greater Yellowstone region special. Previous Wildlands Festival artists include Foo Fighters, Lord Huron, Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Robert Earl Keen and Madeline Hawthorne, among others.

For more info, please visit www.wildlandsfestival.com/

About GVLT

Gallatin Valley Land Trust connects people, communities, and open lands through the conservation of working farms and ranches, healthy rivers, and wildlife habitat, and the creation of trails in the Montana headwaters of the Missouri and Upper Yellowstone Rivers. For more information, visit www.gvlt.org .

About Wild Montana

Wild Montana is a grassroots conservation organization that unites and mobilizes communities around a shared love of wild places in Montana. Together, we make a positive impact on decisions that determine the management of public lands and waters across the state, which sustain the well-being of Montana's people, communities and wildlife.

About The Greater Yellowstone Coalition

The Greater Yellowstone Coalition is a regional conservation organization based in Bozeman, Montana. Its five field offices, strategically placed in Idaho, Wyoming, and on the Wind River Indian Reservation, create opportunities to work with all people to protect the lands, waters, and wildlife of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem now, and for future generations. For more than 40 years, GYC and our supporters have advocated for a science-driven, collaboration-focused, and forward-thinking approach to keeping lands wild, rivers free-flowing, and iconic wildlife moving throughout a connected and vibrant landscape. For more information, visit greateryellowstone.org

SOURCE Outlaw Partners