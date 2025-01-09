Outlaw Partners brings rock music icon Dave Matthews to headline Wildlands August 2 with Lukas Nelson in Big Sky, Montana

Concert to support American Rivers and Center for Large Landscapes

BIG SKY, Mont., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming this summer to Big Sky, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dave Matthews will take the stage in Montana for the first time in over 30 years, headlining Outlaw Partners' fifth annual Wildlands music event. Joining him is the acclaimed singer-songwriter Lukas Nelson, promising an unforgettable night of music at the Big Sky Events Arena, set against the stunning backdrop of Lone Mountain.

Staying true to Wildlands' mission of protecting wild and scenic spaces, a portion of proceeds will benefit this year's charity partners: American Rivers, a national leader in river conservation for over 50 years, and the Bozeman-based Center for Large Landscape Conservation, championing global ecological connectivity.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 14 at 10 AM MST at wildlandsmusic.com. A limited local and Warehouse Fan Club presale will take place Jan 8-12th. With only 4000 tickets available for this rare solo event with surprise artist collaborations, tickets are expected to sell out fast and attendees are encouraged to secure tickets early. An additional opening act to the Aug. 2nd show will be announced in the coming months.

"Bringing Dave Matthews to Wildlands is a dream come true," said Josh Timon, COO of Outlaw Partners. "His iconic music embodies the spirit of community and love for nature—values that Wildlands and Outlaw Partners hold close to heart. Fans old and new won't want to miss this incredible night!"

Known for his electrifying rock performances, Dave Matthews has captivated audiences worldwide since the early '90s. His passion for conserving natural landscapes is as legendary as his music, making him the perfect headliner for Wildlands.

Wildlands 2025 will take its commitment to sustainability to the next level with a day of charity-driven community events, inspiring speakers, captivating films, and a fundraiser dinner on Friday, August 1 with more details coming soon. This two-day celebration of music, conservation, and community will be a can't-miss experience for Dave Matthews fans and concert-goers passionate about protecting public lands and pristine rivers.

"Now in its fifth year, Wildlands has become a must-see event, blending epic music with a breathtaking setting—all while supporting vital causes," said Timon. "With this year's powerhouse lineup and exciting activities, it'll be our best one yet."

Visit wildlandsmusic.com for tickets and events updates and follow the event on social media @wildlandsmusic and @outlawpartners.

About Dave Matthews

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Dave Matthews became a naturalized American citizen in 1980. His family moved frequently during his childhood, spending time in the U.S. and England, in addition to South Africa. Dave and his family moved to Charlottesville, Virginia in 1986 where he formed Dave Matthews Band in 1991. Dave Matthews Band's infectious and distinctive sound garnered lots of early attention and a die-hard loyal fan base, catapulting the band into one of the most successful touring acts of the past two decades. Named as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, Dave Matthews Band has a long history of reducing their environmental footprint, going back to their first shows in 1991. The band's Bama Works Fund, along with Matthews' Horton Foundation, have raised more than $65 million dollars for a wide variety of humanitarian and environmental initiatives. Dave Matthews Band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October 2024.

About Lukas Nelson

GRAMMY and BAFTA Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Lukas Nelson has established himself as one of music's most respected voices. Throughout his esteemed career, Nelson has released eight studio albums including his latest, 2023's Sticks and Stones. Since his debut over a decade ago, the Texas and Hawaii-based artist has performed countless sold-out headline dates and festivals, demonstrating the electric energy of his live shows. Nelson will continue to tour through this year including several shows with stops at major festivals such as Wildlands Festival and Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. In addition to his own projects, Nelson also co-produced the music for 2018's lauded film, A Star Is Born, in addition to appearing in the movie and went on to win a BAFTA Award for Best Original Music and a GRAMMY Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

About Outlaw Partners

Outlaw Partners is an award-winning marketing, media and events company based in Big Sky and Bozeman, Montana. Formed around the pioneering principles of the Code of the West, Outlaw Partners builds brands that live to challenge the status quo. Founded in 2009, Outlaw Partners' award-winning media publications include Mountain Outlaw magazine, Explore Big Sky newspaper and Explore Yellowstone magazine. In addition, Outlaw produces hand-curated events in Southwest Montana, such as the Wildlands Music Festival, Big Sky Professional Bull Riding and the Big Sky Ideas Festival. With multiple awards for content and graphic design, Outlaw Partners is driven to make an impact in the world by creating meaningful connections, supporting local community organizations, inspiring action in service, and producing quality content that represents a unique demographic and fosters a global kinship to the spirit of the Mountain West. For more information, please visit www.outlaw.partners.

About Wildlands

Produced by Outlaw Partners, Wildlands takes place at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky, Montana with the 11,166-foot iconic Lone Peak as the backdrop. This exciting and inspiring music event brings people together who have a mutual love for wild and scenic rivers, outdoor recreation, parks, trails and the enjoyment of what makes the Greater Yellowstone region special. Previous Wildlands Festival artists include: Foo Fighters, Lord Huron, Dierks Bentley, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Indigo Girls, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Robert Earl Keen and Madeline Hawthorne, among others.

