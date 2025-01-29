Outlaw Real Estate Partners Breaks Ground on Ferguson Facility in Belgrade, MT

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlaw Real Estate Partners (Outlaw) is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of a new industrial development for Ferguson on Frank Road in Belgrade, Montana.

Strategically positioned for seamless accessibility, the 21.36-acre property is at the epicenter of Belgrade's rapidly growing industrial corridor, located south of Interstate 90 and within minutes of Yellowstone International Airport in the ever-increasing Bozeman valley area.

Outlaw Real Estate Partners announces new industrial development in the Bozeman valley area of Southwest Montana. Post this

"We are proud to deliver Class A industrial space in the Bozeman valley that will attract new businesses and foster positive economic development throughout the region," said Mike Magrans, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Outlaw. "Industrial space is in high demand given the robust population growth our area has experienced over the last 10 years, and we are pleased to meet that demand with institutional quality buildings and tenants."

Vardaman Construction, who recently completed the construction of the FedEx distribution facility also on Frank Road, is the general contractor overseeing the project and is a national leader in industrial development.

"We are so pleased to be able to grow our business in Montana and work with great partners like Outlaw and Ferguson to deliver best-in-class industrial space in this exciting market," said Paul Vardaman, President of Vardaman Construction.

Ferguson, the largest value-added distributor serving specialized professionals in the residential and non-residential North American construction market, is secured as the anchor tenant occupying 88,000 square feet of space in the first phase of the development. Their new facility will feature a leading-edge warehouse and distribution center, office space and a showroom for their extensive range of bath, kitchen and lighting products. This new facility is designed to enhance Ferguson's ability to serve the needs of construction and design professionals while reinforcing its position as a leader in the plumbing supply industry.

Phase two of the Frank Road industrial development sits on just over 10 acres. It will accommodate 125,000 square feet of Class A space for a single or multiple tenants. Potential tenants for phase two can expect to start construction in the spring of 2026 for occupancy in the summer of 2027.

For more information on the Frank Road development, please contact Darren Streets with Outlaw Realty at [email protected] or 406-570-4862.

About Outlaw Real Estate Partners

Based in Big Sky MT, Outlaw Real Estate Partners is a real estate investment, development and services company founded to thoughtfully enhance unique places while accommodating the exceptional growth in the Rocky Mountain West. Leveraging key relationships with local environmental non-profits, the company aims to develop sustainable and responsible growth benefitting places within the Gallatin Valley and beyond for generations to come. Combined with its extended family of companies, Outlaw Realty and Outlaw Partners Media, Marketing and Events, Outlaw Real Estate Partners has a keen ability to execute across a wide spectrum of investments and developments. For more information, please visit: www.outlawrealestatepartners.com

About Vardaman Construction VARDAMAN Construction is a national design-build contractor specializing in the construction of industrial properties, including warehouses, distribution centers, cold storage facilities and trucking terminals. The VARDAMAN Leadership Team has over 75 years of combined experience in the industrial sector. VARDAMAN Construction was founded with an intentional passion to create an incredible place to work while continuing an exceptional track record of delivering quality projects to our clients, on time, regardless of what it takes. VARDAMAN and its employees strive to build lasting relationships based on trust while going the extra mile to deliver a product to valuable clients. For more information, please visit www.vardamanllc.com

Media Contact :

Leslie Kilgore

Outlaw Partners

617-835-4243

SOURCE Outlaw Partners