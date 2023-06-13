Outlier.org and Golden Gate University Launch Workforce Transfer Network for Degrees+

Alumni from programs like AmeriCorps, Genesys Works, Merit America, and Thinkful by Chegg are guaranteed transfer credit toward an associate degree with Golden Gate University

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Golden Gate University (GGU) and Outlier.org are launching the Degrees+ Workforce Transfer Network. This network of leading organizations offers or connects learners with workforce training programs with millions of successful alumni who are now eligible to receive guaranteed transfer credit towards Degrees+.

Degrees+ is an innovative, online associate degree program offered by GGU and powered by Outlier.org. It reimagines the traditional two-year degree to meet the needs of a new generation of students who are seeking degree pathways that are high-quality, affordable, and flexible.

Learners that have completed training programs with the support of the following organizations will receive up to a semester of guaranteed transfer credit if enrolling in Degrees+ starting this fall:

AmeriCorps

Genesys Works

Merit America

SkillUp Coalition

Thinkful by Chegg

"Workforce training programs play a critical role providing people with real-world experience and job skills," said Aaron Rasmussen, CEO and Founder of Outlier.org. "This network creates an accessible pathway for millions of individuals to leverage their significant learning in these programs to get a head start on earning an affordable degree."

"There is a need for higher education to adapt and acknowledge the educational value of career-related training and experience," added Dr. David J. Fike, President of Golden Gate University. "The Degrees+ Workforce Transfer Network allows us to bridge that gap and provide students with an inclusive and flexible pathway towards earning a degree."

Degrees+ allows students to choose between three associate degree programs: an AS in Applied Computing, AA in Business Administration, or AA in Liberal Studies. Faculty members from Golden Gate University lead each course, providing interactive support through class discussions and office hours. Students also have the option to continue their education and earn a bachelor's degree either at GGU or by transferring to another four-year institution.

"By guaranteeing transfer credit, Degrees+ creates a new pathway to opportunity, empowering Merit America alumni with an affordable and flexible way to earn a college degree—without hitting pause on their careers," said Rebecca Taber Staehelin, co-CEO of Merit America.

Through the Degrees+ Workforce Transfer Network, Outlier.org and Golden Gate University are empowering millions of people to earn an affordable degree designed to fit into the schedules of adult learners without compromising on quality. This network breaks down barriers and provides opportunities for learners to achieve their academic goals in the way that works best for them.

