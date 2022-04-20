Outlier.org Launches Intro to Business Course, Expanding Access to One of the Most Sought After Majors in the U.S.

Outlier.org's new Intro to Business course is designed to give students fundamental business skills and fluency, including an understanding of why business is about more than just making money. Intro to Business is led by Dr. Jim Mourey, associate professor of marketing at the Richard H. Driehaus College of Business at DePaul, who brings his experience across academic research, the performing arts, and consumer marketing to the course. Students will learn about modern business functions through cinematic video, real-world case studies, and active learning tools. Dr. Mourey also provides students with interview tips, and guides to creating their own business plan.

The addition of this business course brings Outlier.org's catalog to 15 courses, allowing students the opportunity to earn a total of 45 transferable college credits through their partnership with the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown. Working with distinguished instructors and universities, Outlier.org's interactive online courses are a critical alternative for students seeking to earn a rigorous higher education without taking on significant debt.

"Business is one of the most studied majors in the U.S. so it's important, now more than ever, that accessible business course options are available for students no matter their background ," said Aaron Rasmussen, Founder and CEO of Outlier.org. "With the shifting economy and the next generation entering the workforce, a knowledge of business is necessary in a wide variety of fields from art to finance for any independent contractor, employee, or student."

Priced at $400 per course, Outlier.org courses are approximately 1/5 the cost of traditional US college courses. Outlier.org's library of introductory college-level courses are designed to be engaging and effective at the lowest cost possible. The Outlier team is continuing to find new ways to expand access, which has led to the creation of scholarships, 0% interest monthly payment plans with Klarna, and a partnership with Amazon that offers fully funded college from Outlier to 750,000 hourly Amazon employees.

"As a first-generation college student, I know the value of education and the impact it can have on your future," said Dr. Jim Alvarez Mourey, Associate Professor of Marketing at DePaul University. "Outlier.org is opening the doors of opportunity for students everywhere and I'm excited to be part of their journey with this new course."

Outlier.org's cutting-edge college courses have seen unparalleled success. Students have achieved a C-grade or better at a rate that surpassed the national average for in-person classes, an unprecedented milestone in online education. With experts in gaming, education, support, and entertainment, the Outlier.org team brings an innovative multidisciplinary approach to the higher education space.

If you're interested in enrolling in Outlier.org's courses, visit www.outlier.org for more information.

About Outlier.org

Created by the Co-Founder of MasterClass, Outlier.org offers beautiful, effective online courses that earn students transferable college credit for a fraction of the cost. In addition to featuring cinema-quality lectures, Outlier.org courses are taught by some of the most charismatic figures in academia, including instructors from Yale, MIT, and Columbia, and are transcripted by the University of Pittsburgh, a top 60 school. Students enjoy a top-quality learning experience that includes access to 1-on-1 tutoring for math courses, AI-proctored assessments, dynamically-generated problem sets, and cutting-edge, active learning materials. In keeping with the company's mission to increase access to top-quality higher education and reduce student debt, each course is priced at just $400.

Outlier.org recently expanded its offering by partnering with employers to deliver high quality college pathways for their employees. Featuring asynchronous, cohort-based learning with dedicated support, Outlier.org's courses are designed to be flexible and engaging for working adults. If you are interested in learning more about employer partnerships, please visit https://www.outlier.org/pages/employer

