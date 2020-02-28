Outlook into the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market to 2027 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Product (Manual Testing, Automated AST, Consumable), Method (Disk Diffusion, Dilution), Application (Clinical Diagnosis, Epidemiology), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $5.09 billion by 2027.



The growth in the overall antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is mainly attributed to high prevalence of infectious diseases, increased funding and government initiatives, emergence of multidrug resistance, and technological advancements towards development of rapid AST methods. In addition, emerging markets will further provide significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, stringent government regulations for antimicrobial susceptibility testing products are likely to hinder the market growth.



The overall antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is mainly segmented by product (manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, consumable), method (disk diffusion, rapid automated AST, dilution, and other methods), application (clinical diagnosis, drug discovery & development, and other applications), end user (diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, pharma biotech industry, and research & academic institutes), and geography.



Based on the application area, the clinical diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019, owing to the factors such as growing awareness about the use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing methods for diagnostic applications, rising burden of antimicrobial resistance, and positive government intervention regarding early disease screening.



An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific region offers higher growth potential in this market. The factors such as growing number of infectious diseases, increasing public health awareness & self-medication, and growing use of antibiotics without prescription resulting into antimicrobial resistance drives the growth of AST market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

4.2.2. Emergence of Multidrug Resistance

4.2.3. Increased Funding and Government Initiatives

4.2.4. Technological Advancements towards the Development of Rapid AST Methods

4.3. Restraint

4.3.1. Stringent Government Regulations

4.4. Opportunity

4.4.1. Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets

4.5. Challenge

4.5.1. High Cost of Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing



5. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

5.2.1. Susceptibility Disks

5.2.2. Susceptibility Plates

5.2.3. Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC Strips)

5.3. Consumables

5.4. Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products



6. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Method

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Disk Diffusion

6.3. Rapid Automated AST

6.4. Dilution

6.5. Others



7. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Clinical Diagnosis

7.3. Drug Discovery and Development

7.4. Other Applications



8. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

8.3. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.4. Research and Academic Institutes



9. Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East and Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Share Analysis



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. bioMrieux S.A.

11.2. Danaher Corporation

11.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.6. HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

11.7. Merlin Diagnostika GmbH

11.8. Merck KGaA

11.9. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

11.10. Alifax S.r.l.

11.11. Creative Diagnostics

11.12. Synbiosis (A Division of Synoptics Ltd)

11.13. Zhuhai DL Biotech Co., Ltd.



