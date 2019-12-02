Outlook on Power Distribution Tariffs in India, 2019 to 2024 - Revenue Contribution for Discoms is Set to Alter Due to New Tariff Norms

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Distribution Tariffs in India 2019 - Gauging Impacts of New Tariff Norms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Though no change in consumption pattern is anticipated revenue contribution for discoms is to alter due to new 2019-2024 tariff norms.



The languishing power distribution segment has been the central focus for Government & regulators both as this shall benefit the end consumers coupled with power generation companies. Hence, 2019-2024 norms designed to aid a balance between gencos and end consumers.



There have been considerable improvements in the structure of power tariff in the country, since the launch of EA 2003 followed by NTP 2006. Despite these improvements the legacy issues of the discoms do come back to haunt their account books and even multiple bail out packages, the dedicated scheme of UDAY and other incentives majority of the discoms continue to get over the legacy issues and do not have a seamless revenue flow. Taking cognizance of the situation and suggestions up-hand by various stakeholders Government was keen on revisions of the tariff policy coupled with changes of which many are a first in the upcoming CERC Tariff norms for 2019-2024 as the control period. The chief focus is to sway away from the legacy issues and turn the discoms more profitable apart from keeping the interests of both the power developers and end consumers intact.



India has continuously shown an increasing trend for the average cost of supply and average revenue for the discoms yet the collection of past arrears and undue burden of cross-subsidies have jeopardized the sustenance call and have put across pressures on their financials. However, despite best efforts from subsequent Government, it was difficult for the discoms to turn the tide and become profitable leading to an expedition of ways and means which can prune up their losses. Therefore, following the quest of discoms coupled with market sentiments certain decisive moves are being adopted by the central commission and have laid down in the draft referendum for tariff norms 2019-2024.



Further, this clearly would signify the average tariff for the particular discom across the designated sets of consumer i.e. Industrial, Commercial and Domestic will most likely decrease as compared to the previous regulation. Although, the computation of availability on a quarterly basis shall be challenging for the quarterly period but shall definitely bring in the reduction in the quantum of short-term procurements meaning greater savings for the distribution utilities. However, the enhanced availability of power for discoms might not lead to the lowering of tariffs by the tune it should purely for the demand being on the higher side.



Business Case for Change in Power Distribution Tariffs in India

New CERC draft tariff regulations for control period 2019-2024

Thrust given to add power generation capacity (Renewable and Thermal): A move to create one market in power

Long overdue reforms of Discoms in terms of adequate and rational tariff structure may get addressed by these norms

Energizing the development of Renewable Sector

The new paradigm of surplus power sets the stage for new reforms

Move to rationalise power tariff structure

Push to Make in India initiative

initiative Increased quantum for Open Access in India

Reduction in the short-term power procurement

USPs associated with the report are as follows:

First-hand sector knowledge and inputs

Primary research inputs from F2F interviews with domain experts

Experts insights and market reviews are taken into consideration

Validated data and analysis

Opportunity mapping and market sizing

Germinates from minds that think fresh to evolve pathfinding guide for all stakeholders through quality information and analysis

Free query handling and analyst support for three months from the date of report procurement

Key Highlights

Impact analysis of CERC tariff regulations 2019-2024 on power distribution tariffs in India

Consumer category wise tariff schedule for FY 2019-20

Consumer profiling as per connected load

Consumer category wise revenue contribution

Net Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) of Distribution Utilities

Revenue Gaps/Surplus for Distribution Utilities

Report Insights

Detailed analysis of CERC Tariff Regulations for 2019-2024 (Final Regulations, expected in February 2019 ) and its impacts on Power Distribution Tariffs across various consumer categories in India

) and its impacts on Power Distribution Tariffs across various consumer categories in Distribution Utility wise tariff schedule in India applicable for FY 2019-20

applicable for FY 2019-20 Adaptability indices for solar rooftop for discoms

Level of OA & short-term procurement of power for each discom forecasted

Examining consumer category wise distribution tariff across each state and distribution utility for FY 2019-20

Detailed analysis of various components of tariff for each distribution utility and likely impact of new norms

Old vs New Tariff Comparison (Last 1 year regulatory track of the change in applicable surcharges and duties)

Easy to use Excel and Pdf Format

A Must Buy for:

Power Generating Companies

Power Distribution Utilities

Power Transmission Utilities

Captive/Group Captive Consumers

Independent Power Producers

Bulk Consumers

State Electricity Regulatory Authorities

FIIs/Banks

Industrial Park/SEZs/Steel Plants

Power Project Funding Bodies

Foreign Collaborating Agencies

Utility Solar Power Project Developers

Government & Regulatory Bodies

Research Institutions/Bodies

Funding Bodies/Banks

Key Topics Covered



Northern Region Power Distribution Tariff for FY 2019-20 Western Region Power Distribution Tariff for FY 2019-20 Eastern Region Power Distribution Tariff for FY 2019-20 Southern Region Power Distribution Tariff for FY 2019-20 North Eastern Region Power Distribution Tariff for FY 2019-20 Power Distribution Tariff Applicable for Domestic Consumers for FY 2019-20 Power Distribution Tariff Applicable for Commercial Consumers FY 2019-20 Power Distribution Tariff Applicable for Agricultural Consumers FY 2019-20 Power Distribution Tariff Applicable for Industrial Consumers FY 2019-20 Power Distribution Tariff Applicable for Other Bulk Consumers FY 2019-20 Power Distribution Tariff Applicable for Railways/MRTS Consumers FY 2019-20

