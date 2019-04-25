Outlook on the ~$2 Billion Solid State Relay Market to 2026 - Includes Company Profiling with Detailed Strategies, Financials and Recent Developments

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid State Relay - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Solid State Relay market accounted for $1.07 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Demand of redesigning ageing intensity of framework in created areas and increase in the foundation of seaward are some factors impacting the market growth. However, prerequisite of heat sink to manage thermal load is hindering the market growth.

Based on Mounting Type, Panel-mount segment has a significant growth during the forecast period. They offer low leakage of present in its off-state, thereby making it a dependable option. Panel-mount SSRs have a broad in service range, which, in turn, provides most favorable performance.

By Geography, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. Countries such as China and Japan are the countries driving the growth of the market in this region. China is a key supplier to the growth of the SSR market owing to its huge industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Some of the key players in Teledyne Relays, Ixys Integrated Circuits Division, Celduc Relais, Anacon Electronic Sales, Rockwell Automation, Fujitsu, Broadcom, Omega Engineering, Crydom, Omron Corporation, Carlo Gavazzi, TE Connectivity, Eaton, Arico Technology and Ametek.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Solid State Relay Market, By Current Rating

5.1 Introduction

5.2 High (50a & Above)

5.3 Medium (20-50a)

5.4 Low (0-20a)



6 Global Solid State Relay Market, By Output Voltage

6.1 Introduction

6.2 AC/DC SSR

6.3 DC SSR

6.4 AC SSR



7 Global Solid State Relay Market, By Mounting Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 DIN Rail Mount

7.3 PCB Mount

7.4 Panel Mount

7.5 Other Mounting Type



8 Global Solid State Relay Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food & Beverages

8.3 Medical

8.4 Automotive & Transportation

8.5 Energy and Infrastructure

8.6 Industrial Oem

8.7 Building Equipment

8.8 Industrial Automation



9 Global Solid State Relay Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Teledyne Relays

11.2 Ixys Integrated Circuits Division

11.3 Celduc Relais

11.4 Anacon Electronic Sales

11.5 Rockwell Automation

11.6 Fujitsu

11.7 Broadcom

11.8 Omega Engineering

11.9 Crydom

11.10 Omron Corporation

11.11 Carlo Gavazzi

11.12 TE Connectivity

11.13 Eaton

11.14 Arico Technology

11.15 Ametek



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlrk0j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

