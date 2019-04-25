Outlook on the ~$2 Billion Solid State Relay Market to 2026 - Includes Company Profiling with Detailed Strategies, Financials and Recent Developments
DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid State Relay - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Solid State Relay market accounted for $1.07 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
Demand of redesigning ageing intensity of framework in created areas and increase in the foundation of seaward are some factors impacting the market growth. However, prerequisite of heat sink to manage thermal load is hindering the market growth.
Based on Mounting Type, Panel-mount segment has a significant growth during the forecast period. They offer low leakage of present in its off-state, thereby making it a dependable option. Panel-mount SSRs have a broad in service range, which, in turn, provides most favorable performance.
By Geography, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. Countries such as China and Japan are the countries driving the growth of the market in this region. China is a key supplier to the growth of the SSR market owing to its huge industrial and manufacturing sectors.
Some of the key players in Teledyne Relays, Ixys Integrated Circuits Division, Celduc Relais, Anacon Electronic Sales, Rockwell Automation, Fujitsu, Broadcom, Omega Engineering, Crydom, Omron Corporation, Carlo Gavazzi, TE Connectivity, Eaton, Arico Technology and Ametek.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Solid State Relay Market, By Current Rating
5.1 Introduction
5.2 High (50a & Above)
5.3 Medium (20-50a)
5.4 Low (0-20a)
6 Global Solid State Relay Market, By Output Voltage
6.1 Introduction
6.2 AC/DC SSR
6.3 DC SSR
6.4 AC SSR
7 Global Solid State Relay Market, By Mounting Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 DIN Rail Mount
7.3 PCB Mount
7.4 Panel Mount
7.5 Other Mounting Type
8 Global Solid State Relay Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Food & Beverages
8.3 Medical
8.4 Automotive & Transportation
8.5 Energy and Infrastructure
8.6 Industrial Oem
8.7 Building Equipment
8.8 Industrial Automation
9 Global Solid State Relay Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Teledyne Relays
11.2 Ixys Integrated Circuits Division
11.3 Celduc Relais
11.4 Anacon Electronic Sales
11.5 Rockwell Automation
11.6 Fujitsu
11.7 Broadcom
11.8 Omega Engineering
11.9 Crydom
11.10 Omron Corporation
11.11 Carlo Gavazzi
11.12 TE Connectivity
11.13 Eaton
11.14 Arico Technology
11.15 Ametek
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlrk0j
