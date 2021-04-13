Outlook on the $21+ Billion Proteomics Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proteomics Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global proteomics market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global proteomics market reached a value of nearly $21,349.9 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $21,349.9 million in 2020 to $39,809.8 million in 2025 at a rate of 13.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2025 and reach $73,258.9 million in 2030.



Description:



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by component, instruments segmentation by type and proteomics services segmentation by type.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the proteomics market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Trends and Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global proteomics market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact of COVID-19 - This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the proteomics market.

Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.

Global Macro Comparison - The global proteomics market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Proteomics market size, percentage of GDP, and average Proteomics market expenditure.

Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , North America , South America , Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global proteomics market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities and Strategies - This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions and Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for proteomics companies in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

The proteomic market is segmented by geography into Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. North America was the largest region in the global proteomics market, accounting for 34.5% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the proteomics market will be South America and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.7% and 16.3% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 15.7% and 15.6% respectively.



Proteomics is a study of the structure and functions of proteins that are widely used in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of various diseases including coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic profoundly affected the healthcare sector across the globe. The healthcare institutions on the front line of the crisis are focused on effective treatment and quick recovery of infected patients to reduce the burden on infrastructure throughout the pandemic. The scientific community has focused on discovering and manufacturing competent antiviral drugs or possible vaccines. Proteomics and metabolomics are extensive fields that are equipped with sufficient technologies to face this challenge.



The proteomics market is fairly consolidated, with small number of global players operating in the market. The key players in the market are focusing on business presence in the market through development of innovative, efficient, reliable technologies to meet the customer demand. The top 10 companies in the market occupied 45.20% of market share in the global proteomics market. Major players in the market include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Promega Corporation, Waters Corporation, and Creative Proteomics.



The top opportunities in the proteomics market segmented by component will arise in the reagent segment, which will gain $12,496.8 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the instruments market segmented by type will arise in the spectroscopy segment, which will gain $1,080.8 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the proteomic services market segmented by type will arise in the proteomic analytical services segment, which will gain $939.0 million of global annual sales by 2025.The proteomics market size will gain the most in the USA at $5,026.9 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the proteomics market include focus on considering nanotechnology for identifying low-abundant samples, developing and advancing new technologies, launching new products, invest in technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and real time improved imaging. Player-adopted strategies in the proteomics market include new product development activities, strategic collaboration and partnerships with technology-based companies, and acquisition of emerging and established companies.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the proteomics companies to focus on nano proteomics, invest in artificial intelligence, launch technologically advanced products to improve sales, scale up through merger and acquisition activity, outsource activities to low-cost countries to save costs, offer skimmed pricing, increase visibility through websites, participate in trade shows and events and build partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes, CROs.



