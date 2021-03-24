Outlook on the 3D Printed Drugs Global Market to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printed Drugs Market Research Report by Technology, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global 3D Printed Drugs Market is expected to grow from USD 301.03 Million in 2020 to USD 392.11 Million by the end of 2025.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the 3D Printed Drugs to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Technology, the 3D Printed Drugs Market is examined across Direct-Write, Fused Deposition Modelling, Inkjet Printing, Powder Bed Printing, Stereolithography, and Zip Dose.
- Based on Application, the 3D Printed Drugs Market is examined across Dental, Hearing & Audibility Aid, Medical Implants, Neurology, and Orthopedic.
- Based on End User, the 3D Printed Drugs Market is examined across Clinics & Hospitals and Research Laboratories.
- Based on Geography, the 3D Printed Drugs Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market including 3D Systems Corporation, Anatomics Pty Ltd, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC, BioDuro, LLC, Biomedical Modeling Inc., EnvisionTEC GmbH, FabRx Ltd., General Electric Company, Materialise NV, Merck KGaA, Nanalyze, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Pharma Excipients International AG, PreScouter, Inc., Prodways Group SA, Renishaw PLC, Siemens AG, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Yissum, and Zortrax.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 3D Printed Drugs Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Define: Research Objective
2.1.2. Determine: Research Design
2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.1.4. Collect: Data Source
2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.1.7. Publish: Research Report
2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update
2.2. Research Execution
2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process
2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan
2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research
2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis
2.2.5. Publication: Research Report
2.3. Research Outcome
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Technology Outlook
3.4. Application Outlook
3.5. End User Outlook
3.6. Geography Outlook
3.7. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Surge in demand for instantaneous soluble drugs
5.1.1.2. Increasing usage of 3D printing technique in the medical & healthcare industries
5.1.1.3. Growing adoption of personalized drugs, and production of the combination medicine
5.1.1.4. Increasing adoption of 3D printing technology
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Antagonistic effects related to these drugs
5.1.2.2. Usage of 3D printing to develop illegal drugs
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Constant technological developments in 3D printing technique
5.1.3.2. Growth potential in developing countries with the introduction of 3D printed drugs
5.1.3.3. Rise in health care investment in emerging countries
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of government regulations for 3D printed products
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Direct-Write
6.3. Fused Deposition Modelling
6.4. Inkjet Printing
6.5. Powder Bed Printing
6.6. Stereolithography
6.7. Zip Dose
7. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Dental
7.3. Hearing & Audibility Aid
7.4. Medical Implants
7.5. Neurology
7.6. Orthopedic
8. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Clinics & Hospitals
8.3. Research Laboratories
9. Americas 3D Printed Drugs Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific 3D Printed Drugs Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. South Korea
10.10. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa 3D Printed Drugs Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis
12.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
12.5. Competitive Scenario
12.5.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.5.4. Investment & Funding
12.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. 3D Systems Corporation
13.2. Anatomics Pty Ltd
13.3. Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC
13.4. BioDuro, LLC
13.5. Biomedical Modeling Inc.
13.6. EnvisionTEC GmbH
13.7. FabRx Ltd.
13.8. General Electric Company
13.9. Materialise NV
13.10. Merck KGaA
13.11. Nanalyze
13.12. Organovo Holdings, Inc.
13.13. Pharma Excipients International AG
13.14. PreScouter, Inc.
13.15. Prodways Group SA
13.16. Renishaw PLC
13.17. Siemens AG
13.18. SLM Solutions Group AG
13.19. Stratasys Ltd.
13.20. Yissum
13.21. Zortrax
14. Appendix
14.1. Discussion Guide
