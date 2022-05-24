Outlook on the 3D Printing Polymer Material for Medical Applications Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Roboze, Bionic Production and Solvay Among Others

DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Material and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the recent study on the includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis, along with the identification of significant market players and their key developments.



The 3D printing polymer material market for medical application was valued at US$ 930.70 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,253.65 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028.



3D printing technology has found various uses in the medical sector, from 3D printed surgical guides and tools to replicas of human organs for presurgical planning. Thermoplastic polymers and thermosetting polymers are used for 3D printing. Fused deposition modeling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), and thermal inkjet (TIJ) printing are among the most commonly used 3D printer technologies in medical applications.



Based on material, the global market is segmented into polyether ether ketone, polymethylmethacrylate, polylactic acid, and others. The polyether ether ketone segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Polyether ether ketone is extensively used in the dental treatment sector as an alternative to traditional established metals and ceramics. It has been used to make several dental devices, such as dental implants, abutments, healing caps, orthodontic braces, and, most notably, denture prosthetic frameworks.



The global market is segmented into five main regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. North America held the largest revenue share of the market in 2020. The 3D printing polymers materials market for medical applications is flourishing in North America due to the high demand for hearing aid devices because of the rise in the deaf population and wide applications of these materials in the medical field.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 3D printing polymer material market for medical application was growing due to the high demand for hearing aid devices and other medical devices. However, due to the pandemic, there was unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the globe. The difficulties faced by manufacturers in the procurement of raw materials and the subsequent shutdown of manufacturing facilities hampered the growth of the various markets. The 3D printing polymer material market for medical application also experienced the tremors of the disturbed supply chains and limited operational efficiencies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. 3D Printing Polymer Material - Global Market Analysis

6.1 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application Overview

6.2 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players



7. 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application Analysis - By Material

7.1 Overview

7.2 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application, By Material (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK): 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA): 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA): 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others: 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application, By Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Dental

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Dental: 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.3.3 Dental Implants Market

8.3.3.1 Overview

8.3.3.2 Dental Implants: 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.3.4 Dental Prosthetics Market

8.3.4.1 Overview

8.3.4.2 Dental Prosthetics: 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.3.5 Implant Accessories Market

8.3.5.1 Overview

8.3.5.2 Implant Accessories: 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.3.6 Others

8.3.6.1 Overview

8.3.6.2 Others: 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Hearing Aids

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Hearing Aids: 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application

10.1 Impact of COVID-19 on 3D Printing Polymer Material Market for Medical Application

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Product & Service Launch

11.2 Partnership

11.3 Merger & Acquisition

11.4 Expansion

11.5 Collaboration



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Evonik Industries AG

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 STRATASYS LTD

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Formlabs

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Henkel AG & COMPANY, KGAA

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Arkema

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 BASF SE

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Roboze

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Bionic Production GmbH

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Orion Additive Manufacturing GmbH

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Solvay S.A.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

