Outlook on the Ad Fraud Detection Tools Global Market to 2028 - Featuring AppsFlyer, Adjust GmbH and Branch Metrics Among Others

The global ad fraud detection tools market is expected to grow from US$ 252.92 million in 2021 to US$ 762.89 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during 2021-2028.



Due to the growing fraudulent activities on advertisements, many companies adopt advertising fraud detection/prevention tools for several benefits, such as optimizing spending on the advertisement, proactive monitoring of campaigns, and maximizing campaign return on investment (ROI).



As per observation, advertisers collectively lost US$ 42 billion on ad spend during 2019 due to fraudulent activities, a 21% increase from the previous year, i.e., 2018. It is also predicted that by 2023, the total amount of loss due to ad fraud will reach approximately US$ 100 billion. Thus, with an ad fraud detection solution/tools, companies can reclaim the spend that is rightfully their own, ensuring better, more accurate, and lucrative results from their campaigns. Similarly, integrating an ad fraud solution/tools with existing platforms for managing advertising campaigns makes it easier to monitor campaigns proactively. Using an integrated solution, marketers can quickly inspect advertising metrics and check ad fraud detection notifications simultaneously.

For instance, Anura Script can collect information about visitors using JavaScript to immediately capture hundreds of data points about a visitor to determine if the visitor is real or fake. Also, better marketing campaigns and optimization on spending on an advertisement helps in maximizing advertising ROI for marketers. For instance, according to the Anura Solutions article of March 2021, past data from other Anura clients indicates that the average rate of ad fraud in affiliate marketing campaigns is about 40%.

This means that for every US$ 1 million spent, affiliate marketing campaigns are losing US$ 400,000 with no return on investment. The time wasted on managing fake deals, potential chargebacks, brand reputation issues, and Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) compliance issues, and the cost of ad fraud can demolish a company's marketing ROI. Thus, an integrated ad fraud solution can identify fraud in actual time so the company can eliminate it immediately, which helps companies maximize advertising ROI since companies are not spending money on fraudulent impressions, clicks, or actions.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market

In 2020, with the COVID-19 outbreak scenario, the national lockdown of each and every country has increased the market span of digital technologies. More number of people are now using one or many digital platforms for several reasons, such as work from home (WFH), online transactions via their banks' digital apps, or via mobile/digital money wallets. And with this, advertising frauds are also increasing through just a single click. It had led to various revenue losses for the company.

For instance, data from matchseries.com shows that global losses from ad fraud in 2020 reached a total of US$ 35 billion, while a Campaign Asia report published in December 2020, found that ad fraud is stealing 20% of the world's online ad spending. These figures help illustrate the extent of the problem that ad fraud creates for businesses, and the vast array of different ad platforms and options that are available to firms means the level of wastage can vary considerably. It is not only SMEs that fall victim to such significant amounts of fraudulent traffic, many of the world's biggest companies are also being affected. Therefore, ad fraud detection tools were also been adopted by more businesses. Thus, the global ad fraud detection tools market had positive growth in 2020.



In 2021, however with the increased reliance on digital marketing and with a spike in spending and engagement on online video and connected TV(CTV), there has been a significant rise in fraudulent traffic since mid-October 2021, according to the latest data released by DoubleVerify. DoubleVerify identified two specific streaming fraud schemes (LeoTerra and CelloTerra) that have increased activity over this quarter Q4 in 2021. For instance, CelloTerra is a mobile fraud scheme that runs background ads and fakes CTV traffic which has tripled its false CTV devices and impressions in Q4 2021. Therefore, the need for ad fraud detection tools will be there in 2021 and in the coming years.



Adjust GmbH; AppsFlyer Ltd.; Branch Metrics, Inc.; FraudScore; Interceptd (App Samurai Inc.); Machine Advertising Limited; Perform[cb], LLC; Scalarr Inc.; Singular Labs, Inc.; TrafficGuard Pty Ltd; and ADEX (Samoukale Enterprises Limited) are among the key companies operating in the ad fraud detection tools market.



