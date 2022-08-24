Outlook on the Advanced Ceramics Global Market to 2028 - Featuring 3M, AGC, Applied Ceramics and Ceramtec Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Ceramics Market, By Material Type, By Class Type, By End-User Industry, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advanced ceramics are an ideal material for many applications. They are hard and durable, can withstand high temperatures, and are chemically and electrically inert.

They are also highly electrical insulators, which makes them useful in satellites, microelectronics, and cars. In addition, they can also be used in the chemical industry. The growing demand for these materials is fueling new developments.



Market Dynamics:

Growing demand from medical industry is a prime factor driving growth of the advanced ceramics market. Few applications of advanced ceramics in the medical industry include dental screws and bridges, dental implants, pressure sensors, bone fillers, X-ray tubes, hand tools, filler, valves, etc., femoral head implants for hip replacement, coatings for drug delivery purposes on implantable medical devices, surgical implants, and joint replacement.

The advanced ceramic materials can withstand extreme temperatures and mechanical stresses in applications for generating energy in power plant engines and turbines or in systems for photovoltaics, solar thermal energy conversion, wind, and waterpower. This is again boosting demand for advanced ceramics. Moreover, growing demand for lightweight materials from automotive and electronic industry are further anticipated to accelerate market growth.



However, high production cost is a key factor hindering market growth. Additionally, brittleness and lack of strength of advanced ceramics is limiting its adoption in various application. In terms of sheer and tensile strength, advanced ceramics have 15 times less sheerness and tensile strength than metals.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global advanced ceramics market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global advanced ceramics market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include 3M (Ceradyne Inc.), AGC Inc., Applied Ceramics, Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., Ceramtec, COI Ceramics Inc., Coorstek Inc., Corning Incorporated, International Ceramics Inc., Kyocera Corporation, MARUWA Co. Ltd, Materion Corporation, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Morgan Advanced Materials, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Rauschert GmbH, Saint-Gobain, Small Precision Tools Inc., Vesuvius, and Wonik QnC Corporation

(Ceradyne Inc.), AGC Inc., Applied Ceramics, Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., Ceramtec, COI Ceramics Inc., Coorstek Inc., Corning Incorporated, International Ceramics Inc., Kyocera Corporation, MARUWA Co. Ltd, Materion Corporation, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Morgan Advanced Materials, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Rauschert GmbH, Saint-Gobain, Small Precision Tools Inc., Vesuvius, and Wonik QnC Corporation Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global advanced ceramics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global advanced ceramics market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market ADVANCED CERAMICS, By MATERIAL TYPE

Market ADVANCED CERAMICS, By CLASS TYPE

Market ADVANCED CERAMICS, By END-USER INDUSTRY

Market ADVANCED CERAMICS, By GEOGRAPHY

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Growing demand from medical industry

High cost of production process

Growing popularity of nanotechnology

Impact Analysis

Key Highlights

Regulatory Scenario

Product launch/Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Global Advanced Ceramics Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

Economic Impact

5. Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Material Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Alumina

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Titanate

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Zirconia

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Silicon Carbide

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Aluminium Nitride

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Magnesium Silicate

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Pyrolytic Boron Nitride

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Other Material Types

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

6. Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Class Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Monolithic Ceramics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Ceramic Coatings

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

7. Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By End-User Industry, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Electrical and Electronics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Transportation (Aerospace & Automotive)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Medical

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Industrial

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Defense and Security

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Chemical

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Other End-user Industries

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

8. Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Country 2017-2030

Country Trends

North America

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Europe

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Latin America

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Middle East & Africa

& Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Rest of World

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

9. Competitive Landscape

3M (Ceradyne Inc.)

(Ceradyne Inc.) Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Developments

Financial Performance

Strategies

AGC Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Applied Ceramics

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Ceramtec

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

COI Ceramics Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Coorstek Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Corning Incorporated

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

International Ceramics Inc.

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Others

Company Highlights

Product Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Analyst Views

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7gby0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets