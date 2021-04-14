Outlook on the Air Quality Monitoring Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Pollutant, Sampling Method, End-user and Region
Apr 14, 2021, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Quality Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global air quality monitoring market reached a value of US$ 4.06 Billion in 2020. An air quality monitor refers to a sensor-based instrument which is used to detect and monitor the levels of pollutants, such as sulfur dioxide, nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide, particulate matter and volatile organic compounds, in both indoor and outdoor environments. On account of escalating levels of harmful emissions from vehicles and industries, a large part of the global population is at high risk of developing breathing disorders like asthma, and diseases such as lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The rising awareness among individuals and governing authorities about the adverse effects of air pollution is strengthening the demand for air quality monitors worldwide.
Several industrial facilities emit pollutants during their daily operations which causes a severe impact on the environment and the health of the people working on the premises. They depend on air quality monitors to examine dispersion, dry deposition and chemical transformation and monitor deviation from the air quality standards. Moreover, governments across both developing and developed markets are undertaking initiatives to make industrial operations more environment-friendly. They are also implementing strategies to monitor and improve the overall air quality which, in turn, is impelling the growth of the global air quality monitoring market. Further, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch products and technologies. For instance, they are introducing low-cost as well as portable air quality monitors to widen their consumer base. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global air quality monitoring market to reach a value of US$ 5.98 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.68% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens, Teledyne Technologies, Emerson Electric, General Electric, 3M, Horiba, Merck, Aeroqual, TSI, Testo, Honeywell, Agilent Technologies, TE Connectivity, Tisch Environmental, Spectris, etc
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global air quality monitoring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global air quality monitoring industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global air-quality monitoring market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the pollutant?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the sampling method?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global air quality monitoring industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global air quality monitoring industry?
- What is the structure of the global air quality monitoring industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global air quality monitoring industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global air quality monitoring industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Air Quality Monitoring Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Pollutant
5.6 Market Breakup by Sampling Method
5.7 Market Breakup by End-User
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Indoor Monitors
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Outdoor Monitors
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Wearable Monitors
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Pollutant
7.1 Chemical Pollutant
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Physical Pollutant
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Biological Pollutant
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Sampling Method
8.1 Active/Continuous Monitoring
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Passive Monitoring
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Intermittent Monitoring
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Stack Monitoring
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Government Agencies and Academic Institutes
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial and Residential Users
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Petrochemical Industry
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Power Generation Plants
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Pharmaceutical Industry
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Other
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Europe
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 North America
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
15.3.2 Siemens
15.3.3 Teledyne Technologies
15.3.4 Emerson Electric
15.3.5 General Electric
15.3.6 3M
15.3.7 Horiba
15.3.8 Merck
15.3.9 Aeroqual
15.3.10 TSI
15.3.11 Testo
15.3.12 Honeywell
15.3.13 Agilent Technologies
15.3.14 TE Connectivity
15.3.15 Tisch Environmental
15.3.16 Spectris
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gp6k0b
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article