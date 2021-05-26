Outlook on the Aircraft Cabin Interiors Global Market to 2026 - Increased Demand for In-Flight Entertainment Systems is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Based on Type, Aircraft Type, End-User and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft cabin interior is an esthetics and structural form of atmosphere that a passenger will experience. The primary purpose of the cabin interior is to offer convenience and comfort to the passenger. Moreover, the airlines are installing mood lighting, in-flight live screening, and new fiber seats controlled manually with a remote control such as regulating temperature, pressure, tension, and movement by using an app.

One of the major drivers responsible for market growth is the increased demand for in-flight entertainment systems in recent years. It has been an alternate source of revenue for many airlines that are poised expected to grow at the rate of 13.3% CAGR by 2026. Moreover, the additional revenues are helping airlines in enhancing the quality of service rendered onboard. Due to the in-flight entertainment technology developments, airlines have started online stores, which work as a self-service model. Somehow, the requirement of high investments is expected to constraint the market growth.



Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market based on Type

Aircraft Seating

In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity

Aircraft Cabin Lighting

Aircraft Galley

Aircraft Lavatory

Aircraft Windows & Windshields

Aircraft Stowage Bins

Aircraft Interior Panels

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market based on Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Business Jets

Regional Transport Aircraft

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market based on End-User

OEM

MRO

Aftermarket

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

As per the market by type, the aircraft seating segment is expected to hold the market's maximum share. The market players are majorly focusing on aircraft seating capacities to cater to the increasing number of air passengers as per their expectations. Moreover, the improvements made in seating to enhance customers' traveling experience also boost the segment growth.



On the basis of the type, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the market. The highest growth rate is ascribed to the rising number of air passengers worldwide and the escalating tourism industry, and the increasing demand for long-haul air travel. Additionally, the priorities of passenger safety, reliability, and experience are few other factors to contribute to the growth of the market based on this segment.



In the end-user market, the aircraft cabin interiors' key end-users are OEM (original equipment manufacturer). Since the commercial aviation sector is having a significant growth worldwide due to the increase in the air passenger population, it increases demand for the new aircraft. The growing demand for aircraft is projected to boost the OEM segment growth.



According to the geographical analysis, the North American region is anticipated to hold a substantial share in the aircraft cabin interiors market. Owing to the factors such as the presence of significant commercial aircraft manufacturers in this region and the well-established aviation industry are driving the market in this region.



The rising number of air passengers worldwide and competitive charges of flight is one of the primary factors expected to accelerate the global aircraft cabin interiors market's growth. The rising trend of airline industries towards customization of cabins as per the passengers' changing preferences is again a key factor to support the development of the global target market.



Key competitors operating in the aircraft cabin interiors market include RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc, United Technologies Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace, Astronics Corporation, Gogo, Cobham plc and Mac Interiors.



Therefore, in the present scenario, the airline industry's major focus is to provide maximum safety and control to the passengers. Since the airliners are adopting various numbers of aircraft cabin interiors inside the flight, which enhances the travelers' experience and increases the airline industry's revenue.

The study gives detailed information about the market along with both qualitative and quantitative analysis.

It offers an outline and prediction of the aircraft cabin interior market based on type, aircraft type, end-user, and geographical regions.

Further provides the market size and estimation for the complete aircraft cabin interior market in four key regions: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the rest of the world.

, , , and the rest of the world. This report also offers key aircraft cabin interior market competitors impacting the market and their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

