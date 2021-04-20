Outlook on the Aloe Vera Gel Global Market to 2026 - by Nature, End-use Industry, Distribution Channel and Region
Apr 20, 2021, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aloe Vera Gel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aloe vera gel market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Aloe vera contains polysaccharides in the gel or latex of its thick green leaves. The gel offers several therapeutic benefits based on the high content of amino acids, sugars, enzymes, hormones, vitamins, minerals, etc. Aloe vera gel is highly beneficial in treating oral problems, microbial growth, skin diseases, digestive ailments, and boosting immunity. As a result, it is widely used across several industries, including cosmetics, personal care, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, etc.
The aloe vera gel market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer health consciousness across the world. The high prevalence of skin-related diseases, obesity, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, etc., is augmenting the consumption of aloe vera gel. Aloe vera gel has also been found to be beneficial in reducing inflammation, lowering the symptoms of acid reflux, decreasing cancer risks and treating hemorrhoids. The rising shift of consumers from chemical-based products towards herbal or organic ingredients is further driving the market growth. The increasing use of aloe vera gel in several personal grooming products, such as facial creams, moisturizers, anti-aging products, face wash, sunscreens, etc., is also catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the rising popularity of aloe vera gel in the healthcare sector for treating mild wounds and reducing skin inflammations is further driving the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aloe vera gel market to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% during 2021-2026
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aloecorp Inc., Aloe Laboratories Inc. (Harmony Green Co. Ltd.), Forever Living Products Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Herbalife International Inc., Lily of the Desert, Pharmachem Laboratories Inc. and Terry Laboratories Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global aloe vera gel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID 19 on global aloe vera gel market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on nature?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global aloe vera gel market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Aloe Vera Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Form
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Global Aloe Vera Gel Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Impact of COVID-19
6.4 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Nature
7.1 Conventional
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Organic
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
8.1 Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Food and Beverages Industry
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Institutional Sales
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Specialty Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Online
9.4.1 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Inbound Logistics
12.3 Operations
12.4 Outbound Logistics
12.5 Marketing and Sales
12.6 Service
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Key Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Price Trends
15 Aloe Vera Gel Manufacturing Process
15.1 Product Overview
15.2 Detailed Process Flow
15.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
15.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
16 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
16.1 Land, Location and Site Development
16.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
16.3 Plant Layout
16.4 Plant Machinery
16.5 Machinery Pictures
16.6 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures
16.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
16.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
16.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
16.10 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
16.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
16.12 Other Capital Investments
17 Loans and Financial Assistance
18 Project Economics
18.1 Capital Cost of the Project
18.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
18.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
18.4 Taxation and Depreciation
18.5 Income Projections
18.6 Expenditure Projections
18.7 Financial Analysis
18.8 Profit Analysis
19 Competitive Landscape
19.1 Market Structure
19.2 Key Players
19.2.1 Aloecorp Inc.
19.2.1.1 Company Overview
19.2.1.2 Product Portfolio
19.2.2 Aloe Laboratories Inc. (Harmony Green Co. Ltd.)
19.2.2.1 Company Overview
19.2.2.2 Product Portfolio
19.2.3 Forever Living Products Inc.
19.2.3.1 Company Overview
19.2.3.2 Product Portfolio
19.2.4 Foodchem International Corporation
19.2.4.1 Company Overview
19.2.4.2 Product Portfolio
19.2.5 Herbalife International Inc.
19.2.5.1 Company Overview
19.2.5.2 Product Portfolio
19.2.6 Lily of the Desert
19.2.6.1 Company Overview
19.2.6.2 Product Portfolio
19.2.7 Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.
19.2.7.1 Company Overview
19.2.7.2 Product Portfolio
19.2.8 Terry Laboratories Inc.
19.2.8.1 Company Overview
19.2.8.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rq6uv
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article