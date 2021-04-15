Outlook on the Alumina Ceramic Global Market to 2027 - Rising Demand in Medical Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alumina Ceramic Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global alumina ceramic market was valued at US$ 4,428.90 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,615.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.



Alumina ceramic is the most advanced engineering ceramic that provides outstanding electrical insulation properties combined with high hardness and good wear resistance, but with relatively low strength and fracture strength. Alumina ceramics are usually white but can also be pink (with 88% alumina) or brown (with 96% Alumina). High-purity alumina ceramics are ideal for environment where wear resistance and corrosive substances are necessary. It has superior thermal stability, which means that it is commonly used in areas where high-temperature tolerance is important. Alumina ceramic is a material of choice for the alumina wear components. Proven wear and a heat resistance of alumina wear parts make them suitable for the manufacturing of wear-resistant components.



Alumina ceramic has high electrical insulation, acid and alkali corrosion resistance, and abrasion resistance. Advanced ceramics are used in a range of fields, including automotive and electronic equipment components. The products based on alumina ceramics such as ceramic bearings, mechanical seals, valves, and sensors are used in the automotive sector. For instance, Yttria Stabilized Zirconia - a ceramic material known for its high strength - is suitable for pump components such as fuel injectors and mechanical seals for engines requiring high durability. Further, alumina ceramics are cost-effective and durable than plastics and have found widespread use in the automotive industry, as advanced manufacturing technologies for car components need high-quality materials at an affordable cost.

Moreover, ceramics can exhibit a variety of electrical properties, from insulators to resistors to semiconductors. Wide ceramic insulators that carry high-voltage electrical transmission wires are made of alumina. Ceramic insulators, such as alumina, are very strong heat conductors. They can be used as supporting material or as mounting brackets to which other electrical components are connected. For example, electronic devices in a modern car are placed on alumina. When the electronics unit runs, it produces heat, and the backrest of the alumina holds the heat away. This makes it possible for the electronic devices to work efficiently.



BMW Steels Ltd.; Ceramtec; Dynamic Ceramic; Ferrotec Holdings Corporation; Kyocera Corporation; LSP Industrial Ceramics, Inc.; Morgan Advanced Materials; Saint Gobain S.A.; Sentro Tech; and Xiamen Innovacera Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. are among the well-established players operating in the global alumina ceramic market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Alumina Ceramic Market



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019. As of December 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain, and the UK are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Major industries across the world are suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns.

In addition, China is the global manufacturing hub and largest raw material supplier for various industries and it is also one of the worst affected countries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is restricting the global supply chains and disrupting the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and various materials sales. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. Also, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hindering the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are restraining the growth of the alumina ceramic market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection

3.2.2 Primary Interviews

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis

3.2.5 Developing base number

3.2.6 Data Triangulation

3.2.7 Country level data



4. Alumina Ceramics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Alumina Ceramics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Alumina Ceramic in Automotive and Medical Industries

5.1.2 Environmental Friendliness and Reliability of Alumina Ceramics

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Higher Cost Than Metal and Other Alloys Counterparts

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Demand in Medical Industry

5.4 Market Trends

5.4.1 Increased Use as an Alternative to Metals and Plastics

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Alumina Ceramics - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Alumina Ceramics Market Overview

6.2 Alumina Ceramics Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players



7. Alumina Ceramics Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Alumina Ceramics Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Electronics and Semiconductors

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Electronics and Semiconductors: Alumina Ceramics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Energy and Power

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Energy and Power: Alumina Ceramics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Military and Defense

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Military and Defense: Alumina Ceramics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Industrial

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Industrial: Alumina Ceramics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.7 Automotive

7.7.1 Automotive: Alumina Ceramics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.8 Medical

7.8.1 Medical: Alumina Ceramics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Others: Alumina Ceramics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Alumina ceramic Market - Geographic Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America: Alumina ceramic Market

8.3 Europe: Alumina ceramic Market

8.4 Asia Pacific: Alumina ceramic market

8.5 Middle East and Africa: Alumina ceramic Market

8.6 South America: Alumina Ceramic Market



9. Overview- Impact of COVID-19

9.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strategy & Business Planning

10.3 Merger and Acquisition



11. Key Company Profiles

11.1 Saint Gobain S.A.

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Service

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Xiamen Innovacera Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3 Ceramtec

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4 Sentro Tech

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products and Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5 LSP Industrial Ceramics, Inc.

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Products and Services

11.5.4 Financial Overview

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6 Morgan Advanced Materials

11.6.1 Key Facts

11.6.2 Business Description

11.6.3 Products and Services

11.6.4 Financial Overview

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7 Kyocera Corporation

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Products and Services

11.7.4 Financial Overview

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8 Dynamic Ceramic

11.8.1 Key Facts

11.8.2 Business Description

11.8.3 Products and Services

11.8.4 Financial Overview

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.9 BMW Steels Ltd.

11.9.1 Key Facts

11.9.2 Business Description

11.9.3 Products and Services

11.9.4 Financial Overview

11.9.5 SWOT Analysis

11.10 Ferrotech Holdings Corporation

11.10.1 Key Facts

11.10.2 Business Description

11.10.3 Products and Services

11.10.4 Financial Overview

11.10.5 SWOT Analysis



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Glossary of Terms



