Outlook on the Aluminum Foil Packaging Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Printing Type, Product, End-use and Regions

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Printing Type; By Product; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aluminum foil packaging market size is expected to reach USD 50.94 billion by 2028 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Consumers are increasingly demanding easy and hassle-free packaging for products. Market players are introducing aluminum foil packaging designs that are effortless, hassle-free to open as well as reseal for convenient returns. The increase in online retail and growing demand for convenience food and ready-to-eat meals is expected to accelerate market growth during the forecast period.



Foil packaging assists in enhancing brand power for global brands and offers an effective method to compete with private labels and emerging local players. Growth in digitalization offers consumers access to vast and detailed information. Communicating brand values effectively and enabling product differentiation is a major factor driving the growth of the concerned foil packaging market.



The different printing types used in the global market include printed aluminum foil and unprinted aluminum foil. There has been an increasing demand for printed aluminum foil packaging in recent years. Large brands are focusing on personalized and customized aluminum foil to create an impact and consumers and enhance brand awareness. Packaging can provide links to information about the product, both enhancing the product and providing details about its provenance.



The demand for flexible foil packaging is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to their relatively low cost, stiffness, and hygiene. Flexible foil is majorly used for the wrapping of food products such as dried food, prepared meals, and savory snacks. Flexible wraps and pouches are widely used in fast-food restaurants and coffee shops for savory snacks and baked products.



On the basis of product, the market is segmented into wraps and rolls, containers, bags and pouches, blister packs, and others. In February 2019, i2r Packaging Solutions introduced an aluminum smooth wall tray to be used by the food packaging industry. The product is called 'i2r Ultra', which is an embossed aluminum tray designed to increase stress resistance, decrease environmental impact, and reduce costs. The tray is developed with specialist rib and base configuration to offer improved structural strength and reduced weight.



The market is segmented into food and beverage, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and others based on end-user. The food and beverage segment accounted for a major share in the global aluminum foil packaging industry in 2020. The increasing need to protect packaged goods and public health while handling food & beverages has increased the demand for aluminum foil across the globe. Brands operating in the industry are taking initiatives to offer brand differentiation and value to the consumer, while also providing necessary information about the packaged goods.



Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand for aluminum packaging for packaged food and beverages, cosmetics, toiletries, and electronics in the region. The increasing population, growing inclination of consumers towards beauty trends and concerns, and introduction of innovative personal care products in the market at competitive prices by players further augment the demand.



Other factors driving the market include improving lifestyles and increasing disposable income, especially in countries such as China and India. Growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry and the growth of e-commerce platforms are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.



Vendors in the global market are expanding their geographical presence and product portfolios to strengthen their presence. The developing nations of Asia-Pacific would provide significant growth opportunities in the market.



Some of the major market participants include Aleris Corporation, Carcano Antonio S.p.A., Constantia Flexibles, Amcor Limited, Hulamin Limited, Plus Pack SAS, Nicholl Food Packaging Ltd, China Hongqiao Group Limited, Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A., Zenith Alluminio Srl, Hindalco Industries Limited, United Company RUSAL PLC, Novelis Aluminum, Coppice Alupack Ltd., Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, JW Aluminum, and Aliberico S.L.U.



The publisher has segmented the aluminum foil packaging market report on the basis of type, printing type, product, end-use, and region:



Aluminum Foil Packaging Type Outlook

Flexible

Rigid

Aluminum Foil Packaging Printing Type Outlook

Printed

Unprinted

Aluminum Foil Packaging Product Outlook

Wraps & Rolls

Containers

Bags and Pouches

Blister Packs

Others

Aluminum Foil Packaging End-Use Outlook

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Others

Aluminum Foil Packaging Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.2. Data Sources



4. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Insights

4.1. Aluminum Foil Packaging - Industry snapshot

4.2. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Dynamics

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Industry trends



5. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Assessment by Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Flexible

5.4. Rigid



6. Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market, by PrintingType

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Printed

6.4. Unprinted



7. Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market, by Product

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Wraps & Rolls

7.4. Containers

7.5. Bags & Pouches



8. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Assessment by End-Use

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.3. Food & Beverage

8.4. Personal Care & Cosmetics

8.5. Pharmaceutical

8.6. Others



9. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Assessment by Geography

9.1. Key findings

9.2. Introduction

9.3. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market - North America

9.4. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market - Europe

9.5. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market - Asia-Pacific

9.6. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market - Middle East & Africa

9.7. Aluminum Foil Packaging Market - Latin America



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Aleris Corporation

11.2. Carcano Antonio S.p.A.

11.3. Constantia Flexibles

11.4. Amcor Limited

11.5. Hulamin Limited

11.6. Plus Pack SAS

11.7. Nicholl Food Packaging Ltd.

11.8. China Hongqiao Group Limited

11.9. Eurofoil Luxembourg S.A.

11.10. Zenith Alluminio Srl

11.11. Hindalco Industries Limited

11.12. United Company RUSAL PLC

11.13. Novelis Aluminum

11.14. Coppice Alupack Ltd.

11.15. Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

11.16. JW Aluminum

11.17. Aliberico S.L.U.

