Outlook on the Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Global Market to 2026 - by Material, Product and Geography

The "Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimicrobial medical device coatings market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2021-2026.



The antimicrobial medical device coatings market constitutes an integral part of the global medical device coatings market. The use of antimicrobial agents in medical devices is increasing due to their biocompatibility, non-toxicity, durability, and biostability. The increasing popularity of antimicrobial technologies in healthcare facilities is contributing to the market growth. The demand for antimicrobial coatings will increase with the growing percentage of the elderly population and the rise in chronic diseases both in developed and developing countries. The adoption of innovative surface technologies will also significantly propel the demand for antimicrobial coatings for medical equipment.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the antimicrobial medical device coatings market during the forecast period:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Availability of Companies Providing Coating Systems

The emergence of Nanoparticle Coating Technology

Increase in Use of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

The study considers the present scenario of the antimicrobial medical device coatings market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market Segmentation



The global antimicrobial medical device coatings market research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, devices, geography. Metal-based antimicrobials can provide sustainability solutions toward infectious diseases. These solutions offer high efficacy at low dosage levels without the development of resistance-metal-based solutions, which silver and copper have displayed a wide-spread commercial deployment for few decades. Silver has been a long-time antimicrobial agent applicable in several fields, ranging from household to medical applications. It has been effective against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. Innovations in product formulations and increasing awareness of antimicrobial coatings are expected to drive the demand for silver coatings.



The rise in catheter-associated infections is likely to increase the application of antimicrobial coatings. Due to the growth of microbial flora and biofilm formation, catheters related diseases are on the rise. Catheters are the most prominently used medical devices to which antimicrobial coatings are necessary. The increased usage of catheters in elderly patients is another factor for the growth of the market. Though several agents can be used for coating, silver is the widely used antimicrobial agent. Silver and silver nanoparticles have displayed high efficiency in reducing microbial growth and preventing biofilms on catheters.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



AST Products, BioInteractions, Covalon, DSM, Hydromer, Sciessent, and Specialty Coating Systems are the major players. Major vendors focus on innovations, coupled with advanced features, which provide high lubricity, durability, biocompatibility, thermal resistance, and anti-corrosive nature. Vendors compete in terms of product variety, pricing, quality, innovation, and efficacy. Furthermore, they also compete to establish long-term relationships with healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and day-care centers. A majority of players focus on implementing several strategies such as product launches and approvals, marketing and promotional activities, acquisitions, increase R&D investment, and strengthen their distribution networks to enhance their market share and presence in the market.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the market size and growth rate of the global antimicrobial medical device coatings market?

2. How have nanoparticle-based solutions impacted medical device coating technology?

3. What technological innovations are being witnessed in the global medical device coatings market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the antimicrobial medical device coatings market?

5. What are the major threats confronted by new entrants in the market?

6. Which region is likely to contribute the highest revenue during the forecast period?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Advent Of COVID-19 Pandemic

8.2 Availability Of Companies Providing Coating Systems

8.3 Emergence Of Nanoparticle Coating Technology



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Favorable Patient Demographics

9.2 Increasing Use Of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

9.3 Technological Innovations In Medical Device Coatings

9.4 Rising Prevalence Of HAIs

9.5 Growing Demand For Silver-Based Medical Device Coatings



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Upfront Costs And Fluctuating Prices Of Raw Materials

10.2 Lack Of Appropriate Regulatory Guidelines For Antimicrobial Coating Techniques

10.3 Stringent & Time-Consuming Regulatory Approval Process

10.4 Complex Design Of Medical Devices Demanding Atomic Layer Deposition (Ald)



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Material

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Metallic Coatings

12.4 Non-Metallic Coatings



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Catheters

13.4 Implantable Devices

13.5 Others



14 Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Geographic Overview



15 North America

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 North America: Material Segmentation

15.4 North America: Product Segmentation

15.5 Key Countries



16 Europe

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Europe: Material Segmentation

16.4 Europe: Product Segmentation

16.5 Key Countries



17 APAC

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 APAC: Material Segmentation

17.4 APAC: Product Segmentation

17.5 Key Countries



18 Latin America

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Latin America: Material Segmentation

18.4 Latin America: Product Segmentation

18.5 Key Countries



19 Middle East & Africa

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Middle East & Africa: Material Segmentation

19.4 Middle East & Africa: Product Segmentation

19.5 Key Countries



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview

20.2 Market Share Analysis



21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 Hydromer

21.2 Covalon

21.3 DSM

21.4 AST Products

21.5 Biointeractions

21.6 Specialty Coating Systems

21.7 Sciessent



22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 Biomerics

22.2 Microban

22.3 Harland Medical Systems

22.4 Axalta

22.5 Biocote

22.6 The Sherwin-Williams Company

22.7 Avient

22.8 Nanosono

22.9 Endura Coatings

22.1 TST



23 Report Summary

23.1 Key Takeaways

23.2 Strategic Recommendations



24 Quantitative Summary

24.1 Material

24.2 Product

24.3 Geography



25 Appendix

25.1 Abbreviations



