Outlook on the Antistatic Agents Global Market to 2026 - by Form, Product, Polymer Type, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antistatic Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antistatic agents market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Antistatic agents refer to various chemical reagents that are added to polymers to minimize static build-up in plastic materials. There are two kinds of antistatic agents, namely external and internal. The external agents are sprayed and coated over plastic products, while the internal agents are mixed and incorporated into the plastic matrix. Some of the commonly used antistatic agents include fatty acid esters, ethoxylated amines, glycerol monostearate, diethanolamides, alkyl sulfonates, alkyl phosphates, etc. These agents are available in the form of liquids, pellets, powder and microbeads, and are commonly used for manufacturing automotive components and polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC)- and polyethylene terephthalate (PET)-based packaging products.



Rapid industrialization, especially in the developing economies, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Antistatic agents are widely adopted across industries, such as packaging, electronics, textiles and automotive, to minimize or eliminate the accumulation of static charge between objects. For instance, in the automotive industry, the absence of static charge improves the fuel-efficiency and operational life of the engine. Similarly, they are also used in the textile industry to minimize the clinging of fabrics that can cause sparks and other fire hazards.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of liquid antistatic agents with enhanced spreading capabilities, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Liquid variants are primarily used for spraying and dyeing applications as they spread evenly over surfaces. Other factors, including significant growth in the electronics industry, along with the increasing demand for biodegradable and user-friendly materials from the packaging industry, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global antistatic agents market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung), Kao Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Polyone Corporation.



