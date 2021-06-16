Outlook on the Big Data Security Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data Security Market By Solution Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Although big data technologies hold the key for most of our problems and for future innovations, there are plenty of challenges that have to be addressed quickly. The biggest challenge and concern is that the big data technologies lack privacy. This scenario has created a strong foundation for the big data security solutions; thus, alleviating the market growth during the forecast period.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most active and popular trends in the modern business world, AI could possibly improve patient healthcare in the coming years by speeding up diagnosis and recovery to achieve this AI rely heavily on data. Big data is also driving personalized healthcare advances and the length of time patients would remain in hospitals, resulting in the need for fewer hospitals and more resources to finance treatment studies.



Factors such as rapid adoption of digital technologies and growing significance of data-based trend analysis methods are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in data privacy and security concerns has also created a strong foundation for the market. Additionally, certain advancements within the big data techniques are estimated to propel the usage of big data analytics technology, which in turn is provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion.



The big data security market is segmented into solution, deployment, organization size, and industry verticals. Based on solution, the market is segmented into data discovery & classification, data authorization & access, data encryption, tokenization & masking, data auditing & monitoring, data governance & compliance, data security analytics, and data backup & recovery. Based on deployment, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. Based on organization size, it is categorized into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Based on industry verticals, the market is segregated into IT & ITES, telecommunications, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, financial & insurance, retail trade, utilities, and others.



Some of the key companies mentioned within the report are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., HPE, Talend, Micro Focus Plc, Checkpoint Software Technologies Inc., and Fireeye Inc.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the big data security market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of big data security market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

