Outlook on the Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Global Market to 2030 - Key Industry Trends and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market by Type of Therapy Package Engineering Design Scale of Operation and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an elaborate study of the current scenario and future opportunity within the cell therapy packaging products and services market. In addition, the report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Given their ability to treat a wide range of clinical conditions, advanced therapy medicinal products, including cell and gene therapies, have revolutionized the delivery of healthcare. Presently, more than 30 cell-based therapy products have received marketing approvals across various geographies, while more than 1,000 therapeutic candidates are under clinical evaluation. Considering the lucrative investment opportunity within this domain, several investors are actively supporting ongoing/future product development programs in this upcoming field of pharmacological interventions. In fact, there has been a 240% increase in investment activity, in terms of capital amount invested, between 2019 and 2020. However, the ultimate success of cell therapies is dependent on the safe and timely delivery of viable doses of therapeutic cells to the right patient. In this context, it is worth highlighting that drug product manufacturing, packaging and logistics operations involving cell therapies are both complex and challenging. Moreover, in order to ensure the stability of such products across the supply chain, specific temperature conditions (cryogenic, ambient or refrigerated) are required, in addition to specialized packaging material. Considering that most cell therapies are personalized, it is imperative that errors in labeling are avoided at all costs.

Given the need for costly and specialized equipment and the complexities associated with handling cell-based therapy products, innovators in the healthcare industry are likely to involve contract service providers for their drug product production, packaging and transportation requirements. Over time, regulators across the world, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), have established guidelines for the packaging, storage and transport of cell therapies. Since CMOs/CDMOs with the necessary capabilities to handle cell therapies are also likely to have established processes that comply with the current acceptable standards across different global regions, it is better for therapy developers to strategically partner with the aforementioned players instead of focusing on developing in-house capabilities.

Presently, close to 60 companies claim to be offering cell therapy packaging services and associated products. In fact, it is estimated that close to 30% of drug substance and drug product related operations of advanced therapy medicinal products are already outsourced to capable CMOs/CDMOs. Further, over the last few years, several service providers have also forged strategic alliances among themselves, in order to further expand existing capabilities and augment their respective service offerings. Given the rising trend of outsourcing in the healthcare industry, and the ongoing efforts of service providers to further improve their portfolios, we believe that the cell therapy packaging products and services market is likely to evolve at a steady pace in the next few years.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An overview of the current market landscape of cell therapy packaging services providers, including a detailed analysis based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, package engineering design (primary and secondary), type of packaging (active and passive), packaging material (dry ice and liquid nitrogen), type of passive system used, temperature ranges supported, type of cells handled and additional services offered.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of cell therapy packaging products, providing information on type of packaging container (bags, vials, shipping container and others), container fabrication material (plastic and others), storage temperature conditions, type of cells packed and usability of containers. In addition, the chapter highlights analysis of cell therapy packaging product provider(s), based on various parameters such as year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters and key players.

An in-depth competitiveness analysis of cell therapy packaging service providers based in different geographies, by taking into consideration the service strength of a company (based on its experience), packaging portfolio (package engineering design, type of packaging, type of packaging material and temperature ranges supported) service portfolio (type of additional services offered) and company size (small, mid-sized and large companies).

An analysis of the various partnerships established between cell therapy packaging providers and cell therapy developers, during the period, 2016-2021. It includes a brief description of various types of partnership models (namely service alliance, technology/platform integration agreement, merger and acquisition) adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain. It is worth mentioning that the data captured during our research was analyzed based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, purpose of partnership, type of service covered and geographical location of players involved in a partnership.

A list of more than 250 cell therapy developers anticipated to partner with cell therapy packaging providers, which have been shortlisted on the basis of developer strength (based on company size), type of therapy and pipeline maturity (based on stage of development of drug candidate).

A case study highlighting the companies that claim to have the required expertise and capabilities for development and manufacturing of cell therapies, along with the information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and location of manufacturing facility. In addition, the chapter presents analysis on type of cells manufactured, source of cells, scale of operation and manufacturing capabilities/services of the aforementioned companies.

Detailed profiles of the key players offering cell therapy packaging services and products. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, details on cell therapy service portfolio, information on cell therapy packaging product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering cell therapy packaging services and products?

What are the key considerations and challenges associated with cell therapy packaging?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

Which players are likely to partner with cell therapy packaging service and product providers?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of the cell therapy packaging service providers market?

What are the likely future trends in cell therapy packaging services market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. CELL THERAPY PACKAGING SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Cell Therapy Packaging Service Providers Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.4. Analysis by Package Engineering Design

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Packaging

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Packaging Material

4.2.7. Analysis by Type of Passive System Used

4.2.8. Analysis by Temperature Ranges Supported

4.2.9. Analysis by Type of Cells Handled

4.2.10. Analysis by Type of Additional Service(s) Offered

4.2.11. Logo Landscape: Key Players offering Additional Services

5. CELL THERAPY PACKAGING PRODUCT PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Cell Therapy Packaging Products: Market Landscape

5.2.1. Analysis by Type of Packaging Container

5.2.2. Analysis by Container Fabrication Material

5.2.3. Analysis by Type of Packaging Container and Container Fabrication Material

5.2.4. Analysis by Storage Temperature Conditions

5.2.5. Analysis by Type of Packaging Container and Storage Temperature Conditions

5.2.6. Analysis by Type of Cells Packed

5.2.7. Analysis by Usability of Container

5.3. Cell Therapy Packaging Product Providers

5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

6. CELL THERAPY PACKAGING SERVICE AND PRODUCT PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2 Cell Therapy Packaging Service Providers

6.2.1. Almac

6.2.1.1. Company Overview

6.2.1.2. Cell Therapy Service Portfolio

6.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.2.2. Catalent Pharma Solutions

6.2.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2.2. Cell Therapy Service Portfolio

6.2.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.2.3. Cryoport Systems

6.2.3.1. Company Overview

6.2.3.2. Cell Therapy Service Portfolio

6.2.3.3. Recent Developments Future Outlook

6.2.4. Yourway

6.2.4.1. Company Overview

6.2.4.2. Cell Therapy Service Portfolio

6.2.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Cell Therapy Packaging Product Providers

6.3.1. Lufthansa Cargo

6.3.1.1. Company Overview

6.3.1.2. Cell Therapy Packaging Product Portfolio

6.3.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3.2. Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

6.3.2.1. Company Overview

6.3.2.2. Cell Therapy Packaging Product Portfolio

6.3.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.3.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.3.2. Cell Therapy Packaging Product Portfolio

6.3.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3.4. West Pharmaceutical Services

6.3.4.1. Company Overview

6.3.4.2. Cell Therapy Packaging Product Portfolio

6.3.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Methodology and Key Input Parameters

7.3. Cell Therapy Packaging Service Providers

7.3.1. Companies based in North America

7.3.2. Companies based in Europe and Asia Pacific

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Cell Therapy Packaging: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

8.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

8.3.4. Analysis by Purpose of Partnership

8.3.5. Analysis by Type of Service(s) Covered

8.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8.3.7. Regional Analysis

8.3.8. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

9. LIKELY PARTNER ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Potential Strategic Partners for Cell Therapy Packaging Providers in North America

9.3.1. Most Likely Partners

9.3.2. Likely Partners

9.3.3. Less Likely Partners

9.4. Potential Strategic Partners for Cell Therapy Packaging Providers in Europe

9.4.1. Most Likely Partners

9.4.2. Likely Partners

9.4.3. Less Likely Partners

9.5. Potential Strategic Partners for Cell Therapy Packaging Providers in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

9.5.1. Most Likely Partners

9.5.2. Likely Partners

9.5.3. Less Likely Partners

10. CELL THERAPY DEVELOPERS AND MANUFACTURERS: CASE STUDY

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

10.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

10.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

10.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

10.2.4. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility

10.2.5. Analysis by Type of Cell(s) Manufactured

10.2.6. Analysis by Source of Cells

10.2.7. Analysis by Scale of Operation

10.2.8. Analysis by Manufacturing Capabilities / Services

10.2.9. Concluding Remarks

11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgz36b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

