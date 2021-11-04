Outlook on the Cloud Supply Chain Management Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Supply Chain Management Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cloud supply chain management market is evaluated at US$14.307 billion for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.81% to reach a market size of US$35.395 billion by the year 2026.

The growth of the cloud supply chain management market is majorly attributed to the continuous shifting of business processes towards the cloud as enterprises continue to increase their focus on agility while adopting solutions that can increase their profit margins by streamlining the business processes. The increasing focus of enterprises towards ensuring business continuity is anticipated to push them towards cloud-based supply chain management solutions which aid in mitigating potential risks associated with the supply chain, which is boosting the growth of the market.

Solid growth of the market is anticipated over the projected period as e-commerce continues to show rapid growth across all major regions around the globe. Growing competition across industries is fueling the adoption of advanced cloud supply chain management solutions among enterprises as they seek to remain ahead of their competitors, which is further projected to boost the growth of the market.



The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease had a positive impact on the cloud supply chain management market. As the lockdowns and strict COVID-19 measures led to the shutting down of factories for various end-use industries of the market such as manufacturing, retail, automotive, among others, the market growth for the cloud supply chain management market also declined initially. However, as the supply chains were disrupted due to COVID-19, increased adoption of cloud supply chain management was witnessed after the initial few months as the companies took a lesson from the first wave and started building their supply chains more robust.



Rising use of cloud supply chain management in logistics and transportation management

Various companies are increasingly replacing their traditional logistics and transportation management with cloud technology which is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the cloud supply chain management market during the forecast period. The supply chain has become extremely complex today and hence companies are adopting cloud supply chain management in logistics and transportation management as it provides a high level of visibility into the supply chain.

Furthermore, it reduces costs and improves efficiency along with providing greater oversight to help avoid consumer shortages. Owing to these advantages, a large number of companies are moving to cloud technology for managing their logistics and transportation. For instance, in July 2021, E2open announced to be working with Tesco PLC, a UK-based multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer, to modernize and streamline the logistics and transportation of Tesco with the cloud supply chain management system. With this announcement, Tesco replaced its traditional transport management system with the E2open platform for better transport execution, visibility, supply collaboration, and invoice processes.



Rise of cloud computing

A large number of organizations are switching to cloud computing which is anticipated to have a positive impact on the cloud supply chain management market during the forecast period. Cloud computing allows companies to store huge amounts of data without the need of setting up an IT infrastructure themselves, which saves the companies cost and time. It allows the companies to focus completely on their core business, as the cloud computing is provided by third parties, reducing the cost of managing and maintaining the IT systems, which is leading to rising demand for cloud computing and hence is anticipated to propel the growth of the cloud supply chain management market in the coming years.

In June 2021, Ferrari entered into an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and made it its official cloud provider. As per Ferrari, the move was taken to transform it into a data-driven organization that utilizes the power of technology for upgrading its products and customer engagements, along with also being able to provide better driving experiences. Similarly, more and more companies are adopting cloud computing for upgrading their businesses, which is one of the prominent factors anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years.



North America to hold a significant market share

Geographically, the North American region is anticipated to hold a significant market share as the industries in the region are technologically advanced and hence have a higher tendency to adopt technologies like cloud supply chain management. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to rising investments in cloud-based solutions. According to CAICT, the cloud computing market in China is projected to increase 1.8 times between 2019 and 2023, reaching a market size of 375.42 billion yuan by 2023. Furthermore, the rising number of start-ups in the region providing cloud-based solutions is anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of End-Users

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Analysis, by Solution

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Inventory and Warehouse Management

5.3. Sales and Operations Planning

5.4. Demand Planning and Forecasting

5.5. Transportation & Logistics Management

5.6. Product Life-Cycle Management

5.7. Others



6. Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Analysis, by Deployment Model

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Public

6.3. Private

6.4. Hybrid



7. Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Small

7.3. Medium

7.4. Large



8. Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Analysis, by End-Use Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Food and Beverage

8.3. Manufacturing

8.4. Retail

8.5. Healthcare

8.6. Automotive

8.7. Others



9. Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Analysis, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. USA

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. South America

9.3.1. Brazil

9.3.2. Argentina

9.3.3. Others

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Germany

9.4.2. France

9.4.3. UK

9.4.4. Others

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.5.1. Saudi Arabia

9.5.2. UAE

9.5.3. Others

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. China

9.6.2. India

9.6.3. Japan

9.6.4. South Korea

9.6.5. Taiwan

9.6.6. Thailand

9.6.7. Indonesia

9.6.8. Others



10. Competitive Environment and Analysis

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



11. Company Profiles

11.1. SAP SE

11.2. Infor, Inc.

11.3. Oracle Corporation

11.4. The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

11.5. JDA Software Group, Inc.

11.6. Manhattan Associates, Inc.

11.7. Logility, Inc.

11.8. Kinaxis, Inc.

11.9. HighJump Software, LLC

11.10. BluJay Solutions

11.11. CloudLogix Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/embyxb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

