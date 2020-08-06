Outlook on the Computer Aided Dispatch Global Industry (2019 to 2027) - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Aided Dispatch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Vertical (Public Safety, Government & Defense, Transportation, Power & Utilities, Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global computer aided dispatch market size is expected to reach USD 3.14 billion by 2027., expanding at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.



The increasing need for public safety and technological advancements are projected to drive the computer aided dispatch (CAD) market growth. Computer-aided dispatch technology is used for ensuring safe and secure dispatch operations. Factors such as continued rollout of networking and communication infrastructure, advances in communication technology, and national public safety initiatives are also expected to trigger the rapid growth of the market.



Threats associated with criminal activities and natural calamities are creating a need for efficient emergency response systems and dispatch operations. As such, CAD technology has to cater to various dispatch operation needs in law enforcement, healthcare, and life sciences industries, transportation, and power & utility sectors. Accordingly, the latest CAD solutions are designed to support various applications such as deliver call management, dispatch unit management, reporting and analysis, and intelligent mapping. These applications are crucial for mission-critical situations.



Rising mergers and acquisitions trends by key market players are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the North America regional market held the largest revenue share in 2019. North America boasts a developed communication and network infrastructure. Also, the growing deployment of the 5G network is estimated to provide seamless connectivity during emergency services. Additionally, the region is home to key CAD solution providers such as Motorola Solutions, Inc.; CentralSquare Technologies; and Avtec Inc. This is providing an impetus growth to the North America market.



Furthermore, rapidly surging government investments on deploying CAD solutions to provide high safety to their public in emerging countries is estimated to propel the market growth from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, increasing consolidation of Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) in the U.S. is expected to restrict the overall market growth during the next seven years. Further, the COVID-19 outbreak has augmented the demand for health emergency services across the globe. Also, the federal governments across various countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany, and Italy are making massive investments to strengthen their healthcare facilities in order to provide effective services in emergencies. As a result, it is expected to fuel the adoption of computer-aided dispatch solutions over the forecast period.



Computer Aided Dispatch Market Report Highlights

The services segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for integration, support, as well as training services among customers regarding the CAD solutions

The healthcare segment is expected to be the exhibit the highest CAGR among all verticals from 2020 to 2027, in line with rising the need for computer-aided dispatch solutions to manage emergency medical services

The demand for cloud-based CAD solutions across public and private agencies is expected to witness significant growth in order to reduce overall operational costs

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the next seven years owing to the growing demand for secure and efficient dispatch operations across merging countries such as India and China

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.3.4. Market trend analysis

3.4. Computer-Aided Dispatch Market Analysis

3.4.1. Industry analysis - porter's five forces

3.4.1.1. Supplier power

3.4.1.2. Buyer power

3.4.1.3. Substitution threat

3.4.1.4. Threat from new entrant

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PEST analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic landscape

3.4.2.3. Social landscape

3.4.2.4. Technology landscape

3.4.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.4.3.1. New Product Development

3.4.3.2. Mergers & acquisitions

3.4.3.3. Licensing & partnership

3.4.3.4. Technology collaborations



Chapter 4. CAD Component Outlook

4.1. CAD Market, By Component, 2019 & 2027

4.2. Software

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.2.3. On-premise

4.2.4. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.2.6. Cloud-based

4.2.7. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.2.8. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. CAD Vertical Outlook

5.1. CAD Market, By Vertical, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Public Safety

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3. Government & Defense

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Transportation

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5. Power & Utilities

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.6. Healthcare

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. CAD Regional Outlook

6.1. CAD Market, By Region, 2019 & 2027

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. South America

6.6. MEA



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players, and Niche)

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2019



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1. Avtec Inc

8.1.1.1. Company overview

8.1.1.2. Financial performance

8.1.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.2. Caliber Public Safety

8.1.2.1. Company overview

8.1.2.2. Financial performance

8.1.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.2.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.3. Carbyne

8.1.3.1. Company overview

8.1.3.2. Financial performance

8.1.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.3.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.4. CentralSquare

8.1.4.1. Company overview

8.1.4.2. Financial performance

8.1.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.5. Cody Systems

8.1.5.1. Company overview

8.1.5.2. Financial performance

8.1.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.6. Corti

8.1.6.1. Company overview

8.1.6.2. Financial performance

8.1.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.7. DoubleMap

8.1.7.1. Company overview

8.1.7.2. Financial performance

8.1.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.8. ESO

8.1.8.1. Company overview

8.1.8.2. Financial performance

8.1.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.9. Harris Computer

8.1.9.1. Company overview

8.1.9.2. Financial performance

8.1.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.9.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.10. Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

8.1.10.1. Company overview

8.1.10.2. Financial performance

8.1.10.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.10.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.11. Mark43, Inc

8.1.11.1. Company overview

8.1.11.2. Financial performance

8.1.11.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.11.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.12. Motorola Solutions, Inc

8.1.12.1. Company overview

8.1.12.2. Financial performance

8.1.12.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.12.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.13. Nuance Communications, Inc.

8.1.13.1. Company overview

8.1.13.2. Financial performance

8.1.13.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.13.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.14. Priority Dispatch Corp,

8.1.14.1. Company overview

8.1.14.2. Financial performance

8.1.14.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.14.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.15. RapidDeploy, Inc.,

8.1.15.1. Company overview

8.1.15.2. Financial performance

8.1.15.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.15.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.16. Southern Software, Inc.

8.1.16.1. Company overview

8.1.16.2. Financial performance

8.1.16.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.16.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.17. Spillman Technologies, Inc

8.1.17.1. Company overview

8.1.17.2. Financial performance

8.1.17.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.17.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.18. Traumasoft

8.1.18.1. Company overview

8.1.18.2. Financial performance

8.1.18.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.18.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.19. Tyler Technologies

8.1.19.1. Company overview

8.1.19.2. Financial performance

8.1.19.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.19.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.20. Verint Systems Inc. (NowForce)

8.1.20.1. Company overview

8.1.20.2. Financial performance

8.1.20.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.20.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.21. Zetron

8.1.21.1. Company overview

8.1.21.2. Financial performance

8.1.21.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.21.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.22. Zoll Medical Corporation

8.1.22.1. Company overview

8.1.22.2. Financial performance

8.1.22.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.22.4. Strategic initiatives



