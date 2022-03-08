Outlook on the Contraband Detector Global Market to 2026 - High Importance of Security Measures in Aviation and Retail Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contraband Detector Market (2021-2026) - Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Contraband Detector Market is estimated to be USD 4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.7 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.



Contrabands are explosives or radioactive items, and they come in fixed and portable models. Airports and metro stations use these detectors to check baggage and prevent theft, and guards analyze the scenario to determine its validity. Contraband detectors compare the object's mass density to the forbidden drug or item's. Contraband Detectors are used by Government, transportation, and homeland security.



Excessive use of these devices by extremists has increased in the last two decades. Malls, airports, railway stations, and other significant venues like stadiums and hotels now need security checks and exercises to enter. The recent rise in illegal drug trafficking has fuelled the expansion of the contraband detector industry.



The high initial investment and increased maintenance and operating expenses associated with extensive security systems are among the primary factors limiting the market growth.



The Global Contraband Detector Market is segmented based on Technology, Screening Type, Deployment Type, Application, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are 3DX-Ray Ltd, Autoclear, CSECO, Global Security Solutions, Leidos, OSI Systems, Scanna, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the GLobal Contraband Detector Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 The Importance of Security Measures and Stringent Security Regulations

4.1.2 Drug Trafficking is Persistent and Evolving

4.1.3 Rising Government Investments for Improvement of Existing Transit Facilities and Construction of New Transit Locations, Especially Airports

4.1.4 Continuous Technical Advances in Security Screening Systems

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Initial Investment and Cost of Maintenance

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Digital Transformation Through Inclusion of AI Technology in Security Applications

4.3.2 High Importance of Security Measures in Aviation and Retail Applications

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Full-Body Scanners Pose Medical Risks

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Contraband Detector Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 X-ray Imaging

6.3 Metal Detection

6.4 Spectroscopy/Spectrometry

6.5 Others



7 Global Contraband Detector Market, By Screening Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 People Screening

7.3 Baggage and Cargo Screening

7.4 Vehicle Screening



8 Global Contraband Detector Market, By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fixed

8.3 Portable



9 Global Contraband Detector Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Government

9.3 Transportation

9.4 Retail

9.5 Hospitality

9.6 Commercial

9.7 Industrial

9.8 Education

9.9 Events and Sports



10 Global Contraband Detector Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 3DX-Ray Ltd

12.2 ADANI Systems, Inc (LINEV Group)

12.3 Astrophysics Inc

12.4 Autoclear

12.5 Aventura Technologies

12.6 Berkeley Varitronics Systems

12.7 Bruker Corporation

12.8 CEIA S.p.A.

12.9 CSECO

12.10 Garrett Metal Detectors

12.11 Gilardoni Raggi X e Ultrasuon

12.12 Global Security Solutions

12.13 Godrej Security Solutions

12.14 Leidos

12.15 Metrasens

12.16 Nuctech Company

12.17 OSI Systems, Inc

12.18 PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH

12.19 Ranger Facility & Security Management

12.20 Scanna

12.21 Smiths Group plc

12.22 Vidisco

12.23 VOTI Detection

12.24 Westminster Investigation & Security Management



13 Appendix



