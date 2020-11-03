Outlook on the Cyber Security Global Market to 2025 - Increasing need for Cybersecurity in Aerospace Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cyber Security Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cyber Security Market size is forecast to reach $174.09 billion in 2025, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2020-2025. The increasing use of technology such as artificial intelligence, IoT, machine learning and so on are significantly driving the cybersecurity market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for cloud-based cybersecurity systems in order to reduce data loss are also enhancing the growth of the market. The rising demand for network and endpoint security, mobile security, behavioral detection are fueling the growth of the market during forecast period.



The report covers an in-depth analysis of the following segments of the Cyber Security System Market.

By Type: Cyber Security Software, Cyber Security Hardware

On-Premise and Cloud By Domain: Network & Endpoint Security, Internet of Things/Industrial Internet of Things Security, Threat Intelligence, Mobile Security, Behavioral Detection, Cloud Security, Deception Security and Others

Network & Endpoint Security, Internet of Things/Industrial Internet of Things Security, Threat Intelligence, Mobile Security, Behavioral Detection, Cloud Security, Deception Security and Others By Technologies: Context -Aware Behavioral Analytics, Next Generation Breach Detection, Virtual Dispersive Networking (VDN), others

Context -Aware Behavioral Analytics, Next Generation Breach Detection, Virtual Dispersive Networking (VDN), others By Industry Vertical: Aerospace, Government, Financial Services, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Automobile, Information Technology sector and others

Aerospace, Government, Financial Services, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Automobile, Information Technology sector and others By Geography: North America (U.S, Canada , Mexico ), South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Ecuador , Peru , Colombia , Costa Rica and others), Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Spain , Russia , Netherlands , Denmark and Others), APAC( China , Japan India, South Korea , Australia , Taiwan , Malaysia and Others), and RoW (Middle east and Africa )

Key Takeaways

In 2019, the Cyber Security market was dominated by North America owing to the increasing use of prevalent technology which has raised the risk of cyber threat leading to the need for cybersecurity solutions.

owing to the increasing use of prevalent technology which has raised the risk of cyber threat leading to the need for cybersecurity solutions. The rising demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions in order to store and secure data during data loss or data breaches has driven the growth of the market

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence leading to the introduction of technologies such as machine learning and deep learning which will enhance the growth of the market.

The rising security threats due to the increasing use of Blockchain systems and IoT threats are making difficult to detect cyber-attacks which is hampering the market growth.

Deployment - Segment Analysis



Cloud segment held the largest market share of 52.34% in the Cybersecurity market in 2019. The growing of massive store applications in order to store and secure data with advanced security methods are driving the need for cloud-based security solutions. As cloud-based cybersecurity solutions offers social networking privacy, online storage, system optimization and so on. Furthermore, the rising demand for online cloud storage leads to provide backup and restorations of data caused due to data breaches or data loss. These significant advantages of cloud technology will lead to surge the growth of the market.



Geography - Segment Analysis



In 2019, North America dominated the Cyber Security market with a share of more than 40%, followed by Europe and APAC. The growing use of technology and data has led to the rise of most vulnerable cyber threats and crimes which is leading to the growth of this market in this region. Also, the financial stability in this region has allowed organization to invest in cybersecurity for providing security of data and software. These developments are propelling the growth of cybersecurity market in North America.



Drivers - Cyber Security Market

Rising importance Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The rising advancement in artificial intelligence is leading to the introduction of machine learning technologies into products which includes cybersecurity. Moreover, technologies such as deep learning are being used for face detection, natural language processing, threat detection, and others concepts. Also, the acceleration of artificial intelligence (AI) has led to the identification of new threats and helps in responding them and block cyber-attacks in an organization. Hence, the deployment of artificial intelligence technologies will further drive the growth of the cybersecurity market.

Increasing need for Cybersecurity in Aerospace

Aerospace industry is widely developing with the integration of new technology such as advanced navigation and guidance systems. This systems are used in airplanes which are highly vulnerable to cyber-attacks, which have irrevocable repercussions. So, the rising risk of cyber-attacks and the increasing need to protect the computer networks in the air are leading to the rise of investment in the security infrastructure. Thus, the rising investment by aerospace industry in the security infrastructure has led to the requirement of cybersecurity further boosting the growth of the market.



Challenges - Cyber Security Market

Revolution of Blockchain and IoT Threats

The rising demand for Blockchain systems has made it difficult to predict the rising cyber threats which is hindering the cybersecurity market. Furthermore, the increasing usage of IoT has led to the growing number of IoT threats, as IoT includes the connection of physical devices which have a unique identifier (UID). This devices has the ability to transfer data over a network without any human interference and human to computer interaction. Thus, the software and firmware which are required to run these IoT devices make the user more susceptible to cyber-attacks further hindering the growth of the market.



Market Landscape



Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Cyber Security market. In 2019, the market of Cyber Security has been consolidated by the major players - AWS, Check Point Software Technologies, NTT Security, Cisco Systems, CyberArk, FireEye, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft and Juniper Networks.



Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In July 2019 , NTT Security announced the acquisition of White Hat Security, a major application security provider in order to provide securing applications that run enterprises business. With this acquisition, NTT Security has strengthen its ability to offer modern enterprise security needs which is applicable for IT infrastructure and other critical business applications.

, NTT Security announced the acquisition of White Hat Security, a major application security provider in order to provide securing applications that run enterprises business. With this acquisition, NTT Security has strengthen its ability to offer modern enterprise security needs which is applicable for IT infrastructure and other critical business applications. In January 2020 , Accenture acquired Symantec's Cyber Security Service Business from Broadcom Inc. With this acquisition, Accenture Security will become the major provider of managed security services that will enhance the ability of the companies to detect cyber threats.

