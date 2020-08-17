Outlook on the Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Allengers Medical Systems, Butterfly Network & Canon Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diagnostic imaging equipment market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the various benefits offered by imaging technologies such as painless examination, full-body scanning and less exposure to radiation. Furthermore, technological advancement in the healthcare sector and the increasing number of aged populations are also estimated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the market. In addition, rising patient preference for a minimally invasive procedure, an increasing number of births and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are also estimating to drive the growth of the market. The high-cost imaging devices and low adoption rate of technologically advanced devices in emerging economies are estimated to be the major constraint in the growth of the market.



The global diagnostic imaging equipment market is segmented on the basis of modality and application. Based on the modality, the market is further classified into X-Ray, ultrasound, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), mammography, and Others (Nuclear Imaging). The X-Ray segment is projected to have a considerable share in the global market owing to the high application in various chronic diseases such as CVD, neurological disease and others. Based on the application, the global diagnostic imaging equipment market is further segmented into oncology, orthopedics, cardiovascular, neurology, urology, others. The oncology segment estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast. Based on geography, the global diagnostic imaging equipment market is further segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Among, region North America projected to have a considerable share in the global diagnostic imaging equipment market.



The companies which are contributing to the growth of the global diagnostic imaging equipment market include FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG and others. Product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, and technological advancements through which market players are considerably contributing to the market growth to stay competitive in the market.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Diagnostic Imaging equipment Market Research and Analysis by Modality

2. Global Diagnostic Imaging equipment Market Research and Analysis by Application



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global diagnostic imaging equipment market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global diagnostic imaging equipment market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global diagnostic imaging equipment market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. FUJIFILM Corp.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. General Electric Co.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Hitachi Ltd.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V..

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Siemens AG

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market by Modality

5.1.1. X-Ray

5.1.2. Ultrasound

5.1.3. Computed Tomography

5.1.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.1.5. Mammography

5.1.6. Others (Nuclear Imaging)

5.2. Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market by Application

5.2.1. Oncology

5.2.2. Orthopedics

5.2.3. Cardiovascular

5.2.4. Neurology

5.2.5. Urology

5.2.6. Others (Gastroenterology)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

7.2. Butterfly Network, Inc.

7.3. Canon Inc.

7.4. Carestream Health, Inc.

7.5. Esaote S.p.A

7.6. FUJIFILM Corp.

7.7. Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.

7.8. General Electric Co.

7.9. Hitachi Ltd.

7.10. Hologic, Inc.

7.11. Konica Minolta, Inc.

7.12. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.13. Neusoft Corp.

7.14. NP JSC Amico

7.15. Siemens AG

7.16. Shimadzu Corp.

7.17. SonoScape Medical Corp.

7.18. Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

7.19. Terason Corp.

7.20. United Imaging Healthcare Co, Ltd.



