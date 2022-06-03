Outlook on the Diaphragm Pump Global Market to 2027 - Massive Demand for These Pumps from the Water and Wastewater Industry is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diaphragm Pump Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Mechanism (Air Operated and Electrical Operated), By Discharge Pressure, By Operation, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diaphragm Pump Market size is expected to reach $7.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

A diaphragm pump, commonly referred to as a membrane pump, is a highly well-known type of positive displacement pump. In addition, in fluid pumping, a diaphragm pump combines the reciprocating action of a thermoplastic, Teflon, or rubber diaphragm with equivalent valves (flap valves, globe valves, check valves, butterfly valves, or any other type of valve) on both sides of the diaphragm.

Diaphragm pumps are commonly employed in a variety of factories because they can handle a wide range of fluids. Moreover, diaphragm pumps are known for their high viscous moveable property, which allows them to move liquids with high, medium, or low viscosity as well as liquids with high solid content. To handle a variety of severe chemicals, such as acids, this pump can be built from various body materials and membranes.

Pharmaceutical, oil and gas, food and beverage, and other industries rely heavily on diaphragm pumps. Additionally, some of the growth catalysts for the overall diaphragm pump market are increased global demand for medications, petroleum, and other food products and growing demand for diaphragm pumps in government projects.

A diaphragm pump is a positive displacement pump that employs a combination of reciprocating action and either a flapper valve or a ball valve to transfer liquids. It can be hydraulically or mechanically activated. In addition, Self-priming diaphragm pumps are good for thick liquids. Moreover, Diaphragm pumps are employed in almost every major industry and are typically used to transfer abrasive fluids such as concrete, acids, and chemicals. They're also widespread in cars and airplanes.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the global movement of people, commodities, and services in most of the countries where the manufacturing of diaphragm pumps is widespread. A number of local, state, and national governments have imposed various restrictions on the conduct of business and travel, such as stay-at-home orders and quarantines, as part of their increased efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, resulting in a significant number of business slowdowns and closures.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant reduction in business activities (including a drop in demand for a wide range of goods and services), weakened economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, significant economic uncertainty, and volatility in the financial and commodity markets, including a drop in global demand for oil and gas combined with excess supply due to OPEC disagreements. Moreover, the disruption of all of the aforementioned activities resulted in a fall in diaphragm pump demand, which had an adverse impact on the overall market during the pandemic period.

Market Growth Factors:

The massive demand for these pumps from the Water and Wastewater Industry

As the global demand for water grows, the amount of wastewater produced and the pollution load on the environment grows as well. As a result, governments all over the world have enacted severe policies and regulations for both urban and industrial wastewater treatment. Approximately two-thirds of the world's population lives in locations where water scarcity occurs at least once a year. Around half of the people who are affected by water, scarcity lives in India and China. As a result, demand for wastewater treatment, which is generated as a result of human and industrial sector water usage, is predicted to rise in order to increase water efficiency and meet water demands.

A growing number of technological developments

Many tiny diaphragm pumps have been developed as a result of technological breakthroughs, and their designs are quite simple. Moreover, diaphragm pumps include qualities such as variable flow control, minimal maintenance costs, and little downtime that make them excellent for a wide range of applications. Diaphragm pumps are well suited to carry poisonous and corrosive fluids without leakage in various offshore drilling applications. In addition, the development of air-operated double diaphragm pumps for the movement of liquids containing big solids without the use of electricity.

Market Restraining Factors

Costs of installation and monitoring are significant

The presence of various types of pumps that serve the same purpose, such as submersible water pumps, agitation pumps, progressive capacity pumps, and other high-pressure pumps is expected to pose a serious threat to the industry players. Moreover, these pumps are being used intensively around the world. In addition, there have been technical improvements in alternative solutions for traditional pumps, such as solar pumps in the last few years. Further, Water hammering is a problem that can occur with air-operated double diaphragm pumps. Furthermore, pulsation is linked to diaphragm pumps, creating vibration and so limiting their use in certain applications. Also, many local people are offering alternative products at a lower cost along with better marketing strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Diaphragm Pump Market

Chapter 4. Global Diaphragm Pump Market by Mechanism

4.1 Global Air Operated Market by Region

4.2 Global Electrical Operated Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Diaphragm Pump Market by Discharge Pressure

5.1 Global Up to 80 bars Market by Region

5.2 Global 80 to 200 bars Market by Region

5.3 Global Above 200 bars Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Diaphragm Pump Market by Operation

6.1 Global Double Acting Market by Region

6.2 Global Single Acting Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Diaphragm Pump Market by End User

7.1 Global Water & Wastewater Market by Region

7.2 Global Oil & Gas Market by Region

7.3 Global Chemicals & Petrochemicals Market by Region

7.4 Global Pharmaceuticals Market by Region

7.5 Global Food & Beverage Market by Region

7.6 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Diaphragm Pump Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 GemmeCotti srl

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.2 Graco Inc. (Newell Brands Inc.)

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3 Grundfos Holding A/S

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.4 Tapflo Group

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.4.2.2 Geographical Expansions:

9.5 LEWA GmbH

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6 Xylem, Inc.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7 Dover Corporation

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8 Flowserve Corporation

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expense

9.9 IDEX Corporation (Phantom Controls, Inc.)

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

9.10. Ingersoll Rand Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Analysis

9.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.10.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mikne9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets