Outlook on the Digital Intelligence Platform Global Market to 2030 - Rising Need for Accurate Data Insights and Analytics to Enable Business Strategies is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Intelligence Platform Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component, By Touchpoint, By Organization Size, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital intelligence platform market size is expected to reach USD 56.10 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The market is majorly driven by the growing need for accurate data insights and analytics to enable business strategies.



Rising adoption of big data and advanced analytics solutions is another key factor driving the growth of digital intelligence platform market. The ability of these platforms to provide real-time insights into customer behavior and preferences is expected to further fuel the demand for these platforms over the forecast period.



The aim of digital intelligence platform is to harness the data that is being generated by humans and devices in order to make better decisions. This platform helps organizations to gather, process, and analyze data in order to improve their performance. It also provides tools for managing and analyzing data, as well as for decision support.



Data analysis solutions that may be used in conjunction with a mobile engagement platform to extract and analyze customer behavior data are becoming increasingly popular in the business intelligence market. Digital intelligence platforms help organizations to identify customers' behavioral changes, which are early indicators of customer churn or satisfaction. Organizations can use digital intelligence platforms to generate real-time insights about their customers and prospects. These platforms enable organizations to have a better understanding of their customers by providing them with the ability to monitor, analyze, and predict customer behavior.



Digital intelligence platforms are gaining popularity among enterprises as they enable organizations to improve customer engagement and loyalty. These platforms help organizations to identify customers who are most likely to churn, and also provide them with the ability to proactively engage with these customers. Digital intelligence platforms also help organizations to better understand their target markets and understand customer buying behavior.



On-demand digital analytics platforms are widely deployed by enterprises to derive valuable insights from the ever-growing data sets. On-demand digital analytics platforms are web-based applications that allow users to measure, analyze, and optimize their digital marketing efforts. The major factors driving the growth of the on-demand digital analytics platform market include the need for real-time data analysis, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, and growing need for customer segmentation. However, data security and privacy concerns are restraining the market growth.



Some Key Highlights from the Report

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the on-demand digital analytics platform market, owing to the presence of a large number of key vendors in the region. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of on-demand digital analytics platforms by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

is expected to hold the largest market share in the on-demand digital analytics platform market, owing to the presence of a large number of key vendors in the region. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of on-demand digital analytics platforms by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region. In terms of platform type, the market is segmented into web analytics, social media analytics, mobile analytics, and others. Among these, the web analytics platform held the largest share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The rising need for effective website management and optimization is expected to be the key factor driving the growth of this segment.

The social media analytics platform is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing need for effective social media marketing and advertising is expected to be the key factor driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into marketing, sales, customer service, supply chain management, and others. Among these, the marketing application segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The growing need for accurate customer insights and data-driven marketing strategies is expected to be the key factor driving the growth of this segment.

The customer service application is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The ability of digital intelligence platforms to provide real-time insights into customer behavior and preferences is expected to be the key factor driving the growth of this segment.

In terms of deployment type, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based. Among these, the cloud-based segment held the largest share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions owing to their flexibility and scalability is expected to be the key factor driving the growth of this segment.

In terms of enterprise size, the market is classified into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Among these, the small and medium enterprises segment held the largest share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The growing need for effective data management and analytics among small businesses is expected to be the key factor driving the growth of this segment.

In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, manufacturing, government and defense, and others. Among these, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The growing need for fraud detection and risk management is expected to be the key factor driving the growth of this segment.

The healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing need for effective patient care and hospital administration is expected to be the key factor driving the growth of this segment.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Digital Intelligence Platform Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Digital Intelligence Platform Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in data and the need to optimize project management and business processes

4.2.2.2. Increased adoption of digital intelligence platforms for competitive differentiation

4.2.2.3. Rising focus on social media analytics and personalization

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Data privacy and security

4.2.3.2. System integration and interoperability glitches

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Price trend Analysis

4.6. Customer Mapping

4.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.8. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Digital Intelligence Platform Market By Component Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Digital Intelligence Platform Market By Touchpoint Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Digital Intelligence Platform Market By Organization Size Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Digital Intelligence Platform Market By End-use Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Digital Intelligence Platform Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Market positioning

10.5. Strategy Benchmarking

10.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Adobe

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Technology Insights

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. IBM Corporation

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Technology Insights

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. SAS Institute Inc.

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Technology Insights

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Salesforce.com Inc.

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Technology Insights

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Google LLC

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Technology Insights

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Mixpanel

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Technology Insights

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.7. Optimizely, Inc.

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Technology Insights

11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.8. Mapp Digital US, LLC

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Technology Insights

11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.9. New Relic, Inc.

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Technology Insights

11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.10. Cxense

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Technology Insights

11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xqexj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets